ANL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
ASC 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.82%)
ASL 12.44 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
AVN 88.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.67%)
BOP 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
CNERGY 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
FFL 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
FNEL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
GGGL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.53%)
GGL 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.56%)
GTECH 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.8%)
HUMNL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.03%)
KEL 3.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
KOSM 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.51%)
MLCF 31.63 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.5%)
PACE 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.11%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.14%)
PRL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PTC 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
SNGP 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.19%)
TELE 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.46%)
TPL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.2%)
TPLP 24.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.79%)
TREET 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.48%)
TRG 76.90 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.26%)
UNITY 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.07%)
WAVES 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.76%)
YOUW 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
BR100 4,315 Increased By 19.9 (0.46%)
BR30 15,582 Increased By 225.6 (1.47%)
KSE100 43,168 Increased By 247.4 (0.58%)
KSE30 16,799 Increased By 123.8 (0.74%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,287
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,516,150
75824hr
Sindh
570,688
Punjab
503,128
Balochistan
35,399
Islamabad
134,700
KPK
217,503
Brent oil may revisit Monday high of $139.13

Reuters 09 Mar, 2022

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may revisit its Monday high of $139.13 per barrel, as it could have resumed its uptrend.

The resumption was suggested by the strong recovery of the price from the Monday low of $119.04. Strategically, the target of $139.13 will be confirmed when oil breaks above the nearest resistance at $131.93.

The resumption may turn out to be fake if oil breaks the support zone of $123.65-$125.94, as the break could cause a drop into $116.26-$119.96 range.

Such a drop could be deep enough to signal a reversal of the uptrend.

On the daily chart, oil managed to climb above $129.61. Such a move indicates a completion of the fall triggered by the resistance at $138.29.

Given that so much of the fall from $147.50 has been reversed, oil may revisit this high shortly.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

