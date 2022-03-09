ANL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
ASC 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.82%)
ASL 12.44 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
AVN 88.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.67%)
BOP 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
CNERGY 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
FFL 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
FNEL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
GGGL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.53%)
GGL 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.56%)
GTECH 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.8%)
HUMNL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.03%)
KEL 3.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
KOSM 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.51%)
MLCF 31.63 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.5%)
PACE 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.11%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.14%)
PRL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PTC 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
SNGP 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.19%)
TELE 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.46%)
TPL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.2%)
TPLP 24.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.79%)
TREET 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.48%)
TRG 76.90 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.26%)
UNITY 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.07%)
WAVES 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.76%)
YOUW 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
BR100 4,314 Increased By 18.4 (0.43%)
BR30 15,585 Increased By 228.8 (1.49%)
KSE100 43,181 Increased By 260.3 (0.61%)
KSE30 16,807 Increased By 132.1 (0.79%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,287
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,516,150
75824hr
Sindh
570,688
Punjab
503,128
Balochistan
35,399
Islamabad
134,700
KPK
217,503
Australian shares rise on energy, tech boost; NZ ekes out gains March

Reuters 09 Mar, 2022

Australian shares rose on Wednesday, lifted by energy stocks on surging oil prices and strong gains in the tech sector, even as the global sentiment remained weak amid a Russian oil imports ban announced by the United States.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.2% at 6,997.60 by 2326 GMT, with gains seen across most sectors.

The benchmark index, which closed 0.8% lower on Tuesday, was also set to snap a three-day losing streak.

The tech index led the advance with its 1.7% jump, despite the Nasdaq Composite shedding 0.3% in a rocky Wall Street session overnight.

Australian shares of Life360 Inc gained the most, up 4.1%, followed by ASX-listed shares of Block, advancing 3.9%.

Energy players rebounded from the previous day’s losses to rise 1.7%. Paladin Energy added the most with a 8.6% gain, followed by a 2.7% jump in shares of Beach Energy.

Gold stocks also climbed, up 1.3%, on demand for the safe-haven bullion due to mounting fears around the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Gold Road Resources and Resolute Mining rose over 5%.

Financials were 0.6% higher, with major banks gaining between 0.1% and 0.4%.

Gambling machine maker Aristocrat Leisure was among the top gainers on the benchmark after suspending mobile gaming operations in Russia while saying it does not expect the move to materially impact its earnings.

Santos said it started early engineering and design works for its Bayu-Undan carbon capture and storage (CCS) project. Santos’ shares were trading 1.5% higher.

Separately, Australia’s central bank head warned on Wednesday the war in Ukraine was a new inflationary shock to the world economy but Australia still had time to assess the impact before likely raising interest rates later in the year.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 pared some of its early gains to rise 0.1% at 11,760.11.

The index was still in the correction territory, down 10.9% from the recent Jan. 6 peak.

australia dollar Australia stocks

