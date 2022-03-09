ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
ASC 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.77%)
ASL 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.4%)
AVN 88.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.58%)
BOP 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
FFL 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.25%)
FNEL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
GGGL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.71%)
GGL 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.71%)
GTECH 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
HUMNL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.88%)
KEL 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5%)
MLCF 30.86 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.85%)
PACE 3.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
PRL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PTC 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.18%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.69%)
SNGP 32.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.58%)
TELE 12.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.56%)
TPL 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-8.73%)
TPLP 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-6.31%)
TREET 31.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.9%)
TRG 75.20 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (3.16%)
UNITY 24.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.87%)
WAVES 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.96%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.86%)
YOUW 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.99%)
BR100 4,295 Decreased By -29.2 (-0.68%)
BR30 15,356 Decreased By -204.2 (-1.31%)
KSE100 42,920 Decreased By -346.5 (-0.8%)
KSE30 16,675 Decreased By -149.6 (-0.89%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,281
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,515,392
37824hr
Sindh
570,353
Punjab
502,968
Balochistan
35,398
Islamabad
134,662
KPK
217,304
Pakistan

Shujaat meets Fazl, discusses political situation

Zulfiqar Ahmad 09 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Unnerved by the masterstroke played by the estranged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, Aleem Khan, the otherwise calm and cool Chaudhrys of Gujrat on Tuesday plunged into panic and rushed to seek the blessings of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s most formidable foe – Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain who is the president of Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q), along with his son Chaudhary Salik Hussain and Tariq Bashir Cheema, federal minister for housing and works, deliberated on the opportunities to grab lion’s share from the current political turmoil in the country.

The sources privy to the development told Business Recorder that both sides voiced serious concerns that Aleem Khan emerged as a foremost candidate for the much-cherished slot of Punjab’s top czar, which the PML-N chief ruled for about three decades with an iron fist.

The Chaudhry cousins had earlier assured Prime Minister Imran Khan of their full support in case of a no-confidence motion is brought against him. However, the sources said, Shujaat received full assurance from the heavyweight cleric of JUI-F, in case of Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi’s candidacy for the slot of Punjab chief minister.

The sources said that Shujaat is also going to meet PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, to garner support for his “talented cousin” in a bid to install him as chief minister Punjab, if “Wasim Akram - Plus” of Prime Minister Imran Khan is shown the door.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Maulana Fazlur Rehman PDM PTI PM Imran Khan political situation PMLN PMLQ opposition leaders

