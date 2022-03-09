Shujaat meets Fazl, discusses political situation

ISLAMABAD: Unnerved by the masterstroke played by the estranged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, Aleem Khan, the otherwise calm and cool Chaudhrys of Gujrat on Tuesday plunged into panic and rushed to seek the blessings of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s most formidable foe – Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain who is the president of Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q), along with his son Chaudhary Salik Hussain and Tariq Bashir Cheema, federal minister for housing and works, deliberated on the opportunities to grab lion’s share from the current political turmoil in the country.

The sources privy to the development told Business Recorder that both sides voiced serious concerns that Aleem Khan emerged as a foremost candidate for the much-cherished slot of Punjab’s top czar, which the PML-N chief ruled for about three decades with an iron fist.

The Chaudhry cousins had earlier assured Prime Minister Imran Khan of their full support in case of a no-confidence motion is brought against him. However, the sources said, Shujaat received full assurance from the heavyweight cleric of JUI-F, in case of Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi’s candidacy for the slot of Punjab chief minister.

The sources said that Shujaat is also going to meet PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, to garner support for his “talented cousin” in a bid to install him as chief minister Punjab, if “Wasim Akram - Plus” of Prime Minister Imran Khan is shown the door.

