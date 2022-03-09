KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 99,935 tonnes of cargo comprising 75,698 tonnes of import cargo and 24,237 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 75,698 comprised of 25,500 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 18,234 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 6,732 tonnes of Urea, 8,545 tonnes of Wheat and 16,687 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo. The total export cargo of 24,237 tonnes comprised of 17,796 tonnes of containerized cargo, 450 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 3,130 tonnes of Clinkers and 861 tonnes of Rice. About, 2871 containers comprising of 1546 containers import and 1325 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 750 of 20’s and 346 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 52 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 574 of 20’s and 181 of 40’s loaded containers while 219 of 20’s and 85 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Nearly, 05 ships namely, Gsl Valerie, Hansa Roternburg, African Blackbird, Noro and KMTC Delhi have berth at Karachi Port.

Only one ship namely, Al Salam sailed out from Karachi Port on Tuesday.

Some 08 ships namely, Geum Gang, Sea Fortune, URUBhum, YM Express, OEL Kedarnath, Arman 10, Kota Padang and X-press Bardsey were expected to arrive at the port.

PORT QASIM

Meanwhile two more ships, MSC Jasmine and Orient Lucy carrying Containers and Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hours.

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, an oil tanker ‘Al-Salam-II’ left the Port on Tuesday morning, while three more ships CMA CGM Cendrillon, Lana and Courage-7 are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo volume of 183,750 tonnes, comprising 142,797 tonnes imports cargo and 40,953 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,870 Containers (2,580 TEUs Imports and 2,290 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 07 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, three ships, S Trooper, Orient Lucy and MSC Jasmine & three more ships, CP Shenzhen, Maersk Hartford and Ikaria scheduled to load/offload Condensate, Coal and Containers are expected to take berths at FOTCO, PIBT, PQEPT and QICT on Tuesday, 8th March, while two more container ships, X-Press Bardse and Nord Spring are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday, 9th March-2022.

