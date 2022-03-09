Govt to deal with no-trust motion with firmness: CM

LAHORE: Announcing that the government would firmly deal with the no-confidence stunt, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Tuesday that those who dream during the day and conspire at night always fail.

“Those who sow the seeds of hypocrisy would have to untie the knots with their teeth,” he said, adding: “There would be enough time for politics in future as agitation politics is detrimental to national unity now.” On one side, there is a bunch of corrupt politicians and on the other side; there is a visionary and fearless leader like PM Imran Khan who could take Pakistan forward. The government would continue to compete with the corrupt mafia, he concluded.

Moreover, talking to Chief Whip MNAs Malik Amir Dogar, Makhdoom Syed Sami ul Hassan Gillani, Dr Muhammad Afzal Dhandla and Ghulam Bibi Bharwana, the CM vowed that we would collectively counter the no-trust motion of the opposition. “We are all united and would remain so in future as well,” he said, adding: “Opposition lacks full number of members for moving no-trust motion.”

He maintained that Prime Minister Imran Khan was confident earlier and is brimming with confidence even today. He underscored that those moving no trust motion do not trust one another. Prime Minister Imran Khan enjoys utmost support of all assembly members and will continue to enjoy such support in future, he added.

He remarked that the masses would elect Imran Khan as Prime Minister for the next five years tenure as well.

