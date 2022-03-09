ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
ASC 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.77%)
ASL 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.4%)
AVN 88.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.58%)
BOP 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
FFL 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.25%)
FNEL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
GGGL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.71%)
GGL 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.71%)
GTECH 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
HUMNL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.88%)
KEL 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5%)
MLCF 30.86 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.85%)
PACE 3.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
PRL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PTC 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.18%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.69%)
SNGP 32.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.58%)
TELE 12.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.56%)
TPL 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-8.73%)
TPLP 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-6.31%)
TREET 31.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.9%)
TRG 75.20 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (3.16%)
UNITY 24.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.87%)
WAVES 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.96%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.86%)
YOUW 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.99%)
BR100 4,295 Decreased By -29.2 (-0.68%)
BR30 15,356 Decreased By -204.2 (-1.31%)
KSE100 42,920 Decreased By -346.5 (-0.8%)
KSE30 16,675 Decreased By -149.6 (-0.89%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,281
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,515,392
37824hr
Sindh
570,353
Punjab
502,968
Balochistan
35,398
Islamabad
134,662
KPK
217,304
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt to deal with no-trust motion with firmness: CM

Recorder Report 09 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: Announcing that the government would firmly deal with the no-confidence stunt, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Tuesday that those who dream during the day and conspire at night always fail.

“Those who sow the seeds of hypocrisy would have to untie the knots with their teeth,” he said, adding: “There would be enough time for politics in future as agitation politics is detrimental to national unity now.” On one side, there is a bunch of corrupt politicians and on the other side; there is a visionary and fearless leader like PM Imran Khan who could take Pakistan forward. The government would continue to compete with the corrupt mafia, he concluded.

Moreover, talking to Chief Whip MNAs Malik Amir Dogar, Makhdoom Syed Sami ul Hassan Gillani, Dr Muhammad Afzal Dhandla and Ghulam Bibi Bharwana, the CM vowed that we would collectively counter the no-trust motion of the opposition. “We are all united and would remain so in future as well,” he said, adding: “Opposition lacks full number of members for moving no-trust motion.”

He maintained that Prime Minister Imran Khan was confident earlier and is brimming with confidence even today. He underscored that those moving no trust motion do not trust one another. Prime Minister Imran Khan enjoys utmost support of all assembly members and will continue to enjoy such support in future, he added.

He remarked that the masses would elect Imran Khan as Prime Minister for the next five years tenure as well.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Sardar Usman Buzdar Imran Khan Malik Amir Dogar

Comments

Comments are closed.

Govt to deal with no-trust motion with firmness: CM

Pakistan and US relaunch TIFA

Opposition submits no-confidence motion against PM

KE invites PM to inaugurate first unit of BQPS-III

SBP keeps policy rate unchanged at 9.75pc

Tier-1 retailers avoiding POS system: GST return form amendment aimed at disallowing 60pc input tax credit

PM says ready to play ‘match’ against ‘political dacoits’

Opposition says optimistic about no-trust move’s prospects

SSGCL: PSM sell-off process hits a snag

Hammad, UAE envoy discuss global inflation, geo-political situation

LME suspends nickel trading after prices double to over $100,000

Read more stories