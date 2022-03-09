ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)

09 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (March 8, 2022).

===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume          Settlement            Traded                  Settlement
                         Volume               Value                       Value
===============================================================================
262,717,029           141,263,704         8,291,299,139           4,788,224,735
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars                     Gross              Gross                Net Buy
                                 Buy               (Sell)               /(Sell)
                                  Rs                 Rs                      Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate)     878,060,300        (950,815,943)      (72,755,642)
Local Individuals          6,828,711,806      (6,619,630,884)       209,080,922
Local Corporates           2,928,575,310      (3,064,900,590)     (136,325,280)
===============================================================================

