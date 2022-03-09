KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (March 8, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
262,717,029 141,263,704 8,291,299,139 4,788,224,735
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 878,060,300 (950,815,943) (72,755,642)
Local Individuals 6,828,711,806 (6,619,630,884) 209,080,922
Local Corporates 2,928,575,310 (3,064,900,590) (136,325,280)
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments
Comments are closed.