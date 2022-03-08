ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
ASC 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.77%)
ASL 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.4%)
AVN 88.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.58%)
BOP 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
FFL 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.25%)
FNEL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
GGGL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.71%)
GGL 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.71%)
GTECH 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
HUMNL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.88%)
KEL 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5%)
MLCF 30.86 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.85%)
PACE 3.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
PRL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PTC 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.18%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.69%)
SNGP 32.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.58%)
TELE 12.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.56%)
TPL 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-8.73%)
TPLP 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-6.31%)
TREET 31.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.9%)
TRG 75.20 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (3.16%)
UNITY 24.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.87%)
WAVES 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.96%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.86%)
YOUW 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.99%)
BR100 4,295 Decreased By -29.2 (-0.68%)
BR30 15,356 Decreased By -204.2 (-1.31%)
KSE100 42,920 Decreased By -346.5 (-0.8%)
KSE30 16,675 Decreased By -149.6 (-0.89%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,281
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,515,392
37824hr
Sindh
570,353
Punjab
502,968
Balochistan
35,398
Islamabad
134,662
KPK
217,304
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US trade deficit hits record high in January

Reuters 08 Mar, 2022

WASHINGTON: The US trade deficit widened to a record high in January amid a surge in imports, potentially setting up trade to remain a drag on economic growth in the first quarter.

The Commerce Department said on Tuesday that the trade deficit jumped 9.4% to an all-time high of $89.7 billion in January. Data for December was revised to show a $82.0 billion shortfall instead of the previously reported $80.7 billion.

“The deficit is poised to remain elevated for now on ongoing strong demand for imports,” said Rubeela Farooqi, chief US economist at High Frequency Economics in White Plains, New York.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast an $87.1 billion deficit. Trade has subtracted from gross domestic product growth for six straight quarters. Growth estimates for the first quarter are mostly below a 2.0% annualized rate. The economy grew at a 7.0% pace in the fourth quarter.

Imports increased 1.2% to $314.1 billion, also the highest on record. Goods imports surged 1.8% to an all-time high of $264.8 billion. There were record-high imports of food, capital and consumer goods.

Non-petroleum imports were also the highest on record. Imports are rising as businesses continue to replenish inventories to meet strong domestic demand.

Some of the rise in imports reflected higher prices as well as ships offloading goods after being held up at ports because of worker shortages.

Imports of services fell $1.0 billion to $49.3 billion in January, pulled down by transport and travel.

Economists saw a limited impact on trade from Russia’s war on Ukraine, which has resulted in the United States imposing trade sanctions on Moscow. Russia accounted for only 1% of imports and about 0.4% of exports last year, according to government data.

“Sanctions will cut off almost all trade between the US and Russia over the coming months, but with that trade only a trivial amount of the total, that will have little impact on the headline trade figures,” said Michael Pearce, a senior US economist at Capital Economics in New York.

In January, exports fell 1.7% to $224.4 billion. Goods exports decreased 1.5% to $155.9 billion. There was a decline in exports of consumer goods, including pharmaceutical preparations. But capital goods exports increased and exports of industrial supplies and materials were the highest on record.

Exports of services dropped $1.6 billion to $68.5 billion, reflecting decreases in travel and transportation.

US trade deficit

Comments

1000 characters

US trade deficit hits record high in January

SBP keeps interest rate unchanged at 9.75%

Pakistan Rupee falls to historic low against US dollar

KSE-100 down 0.9% amid political noise

Powerful blast kills 3, injures 19 in Sibi

Govt seeks $21bn support from China

US raises taxation, other issues at TIFA talks

Oil rises as fears of Russian oil sanctions spur supply concerns

Roshan Digital Account: cumulative inflows reach $3.63bn

IAEA reports second Ukraine nuclear facility damaged

Russia recruiting Syrians to fight in Ukraine, Pentagon says

Read more stories