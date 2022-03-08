Low-cost housing: Steps afoot to simplify loan processing procedures: Tarin

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin said on Monday that steps are being taken for easing out the loan disbursement process for low-cost housing programme along with greater access and transparency.

The finance minister stated this while chairing a meeting on low-cost housing on Monday.

Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority (NAPHDA), Lt Gen Anwar Ali Hyder (retired), Governor SBP, and other senior officers attended the meeting.

In this follow-up meeting, the chairman NAPHDA shared the up to mark progress on low-cost housing proposals. Various issues arising in this regard have been resolved in consultation with the SBP. Further, it was shared that awareness campaigns by the lending banks on housing loans are in pipeline.

The finance minister ensured that performance of banks is being comprehensively monitored in this regard for greater facilitation to the public and required steps are being undertaken for easing out the loan disbursement process along with greater access and transparency.

The governor SBP shared about the citizen feedback mechanism being placed for providing information to public and redressal of complaints.

He also apprised about the pertinent concerns of the banks related to low-cost housing loans.

The finance minister took notice and ensured to resolve legitimate concerns at the earliest time possible.

The chairman NAPHDA thanked the federal minister for smooth, effective, and quicker facilitation of the NAPHDA to provide low-cost houses to the masses.

