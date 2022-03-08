KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 204,559 tonnes of cargo comprising 152,000 tonnes of import cargo and 52,559 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 152,000 comprised of 26,840 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 8,228 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 12,086 tonnes of Urea, 412 tonnes of Urea in Bulk, 6,762 tonnes of Wheat and 97,672 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 52,559 tonnes comprised of 35,324 tonnes of containerized cargo, 1,150 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 15,514 tonnes of Clinkers and 571 tonnes of Rice.

About, 1548 containers comprising of 247 containers import and 1301 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 89 of 20’s and 79 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 00 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 196 of 20’s and 137 of 40’s loaded containers while 169 of 20’s and 336 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Some 06 ships namely, Emirates Zanzibar, Osaka, MT Quetta, Thorswind, Al Salam and Hoanh Son Sky have berth at Karachi Port.

Nearly 10 ships namely, Xin Yi Hai 16, Oocl Genoa, Amazon Beauty, Eurobrave, Northern Dedication, Le Mans Express, Glen Canyon, Al Shaffiah, Cos Lucky and Osaka sailed out from Karachi Port on Monday.

Approximately, 11 cargoes namely, Geum Gang, GSL Valerie, Nansa Roternburg, Sea Frotune, Noro, Kmtc Delhi, Uru Bhum, YM Express, OEL Kedarnath, Arman 100 and Woohyun Hope were expected to reach at the port.

PORT QASIM

PQA berths were engaged by 10 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, four ships, Cap Marin, MSC Chaira, Wang Da and Sadlers Wells left the Port on Monday morning, while another ship ‘Meghna Freedom’ is expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 120,590 tonnes, comprising 85,994 tonnes imports cargo and 34,596 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,413 Containers (438 TEUs Imports and 1,975 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 08 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, three ships, Ocean Jubilee, Al-Ghashamiya and MSC Malin & two more ships, Lana and CMA CGM Cendrillon carrying Coal, LNG and Containers are expected to take berths at FPA, EETL and QICT on Monday, 7th March, while another containers ship ‘MSC Jasmine’ is due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day, and two more ships, Maersk Hartford and Ikaria are due to arrive on Tuesday, 8th March-2022.

