ANL 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-7.78%)
ASC 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.62%)
ASL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.21%)
AVN 89.82 Decreased By ▼ -6.99 (-7.22%)
BOP 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.89%)
CNERGY 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-5.96%)
FFL 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.9%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.46%)
GGGL 11.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-7.35%)
GGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-6.96%)
GTECH 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.52%)
HUMNL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.41%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.85%)
KOSM 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.23%)
MLCF 30.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-6.4%)
PACE 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.25%)
PIBTL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.27%)
PRL 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-4.34%)
PTC 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.27%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.45%)
SNGP 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-5.51%)
TELE 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-7.83%)
TPL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-7.58%)
TPLP 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-7.49%)
TREET 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-6.8%)
TRG 73.05 Decreased By ▼ -5.74 (-7.29%)
UNITY 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-7.34%)
WAVES 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.83%)
WTL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.85%)
YOUW 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-10.32%)
BR100 4,332 Decreased By -181.1 (-4.01%)
BR30 15,586 Decreased By -989 (-5.97%)
KSE100 43,278 Decreased By -1273.3 (-2.86%)
KSE30 16,846 Decreased By -583.1 (-3.35%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,272
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,515,014
75624hr
Sindh
570,261
Punjab
502,844
Balochistan
35,388
Islamabad
134,643
KPK
217,187
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

'Putin will not stop in Ukraine', Lithuanian president warns Blinken

Reuters 07 Mar, 2022

VILNIUS: Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda on Monday warned Washington's top diplomat Antony Blinken that a failure to stop Russia's aggression in Ukraine would lead to a global conflict.

Addressing the US secretary of state as he began a tour of Baltic states, Nauseda said Russian leader Vladimir Putin "will not stop in Ukraine" and that the world had an obligation to help Ukrainians "by all means available."

"I mean indeed all means if we want to avoid the Third World War. The choice is in our hands," he said.

NATO member Lithuania has sent military aid to Ukraine and welcomed small numbers of Ukrainian refugees since Russia's invasion began on Feb. 24.

Blinken was set to visit neighboring Latvia and Estonia on Monday and Tuesday.

Belarus, which borders Lithuania and Latvia, allowed Russia to launch the assault from its territory after it had its troops stationed there for weeks under the guise of joint military exercises.

Blinken met Nauseda before talks with Lithuania's foreign minister and prime minister.

The top US diplomat earlier told staff of the US embassy in Vilnius that Russia's invasion of Ukraine challenged basic principles designed to keep the peace between nations.

"It's important that people understand what's actually at stake and it goes beyond even Ukraine, beyond even the Baltic countries, beyond even Europe," Blinken said.

Some diplomats assigned to the US embassy in Belarus are also in Vilnius after the mission was closed over security concerns last week.

Belarus last year barred Ambassador Julie Fisher from taking her post and told Washington to cut its embassy staff in response to US sanctions after Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko's crushing of protests in 2020.

Introducing Blinken, Fisher said US diplomats in Minsk had welcomed the families of political prisoners into their homes to show US support.

"Unfortunately, the (Belarusian) regime has been tirelessly writing new chapters of the authoritarian's playbook," Fisher said. She brought up how last year Belarus forced a passenger jet to land so it could arrest a dissident and engineered a refugee crisis on Poland's border, and its support for Russia's invasion.

NATO countries have ramped up their presence in the Baltic nations in recent weeks and more troops and equipment are on the way, policy makers have announced.

Vladimir Putin Russia Ukraine Antony Blinken Gitanas Nauseda

Comments

1000 characters

'Putin will not stop in Ukraine', Lithuanian president warns Blinken

US-Pakistan TIFA talks to begin today

Tax amnesty scheme: Public office holders, families not eligible

SNGPL may get gas from Togh Field on commercial basis

KPK police have identified a big group of terrorists: Sheikh Rashid

Oil spikes to 2008 highs as US, Europe mull Russian oil import ban

Russia to open humanitarian corridors in Ukraine on March 7

Former president Muhammad Rafiq Tarar passes away in Lahore

Former India stock exchange boss arrested in mystic scam

FATF decision ‘politically motivated’: Tarin

Shamba Ismail (Gwadar): CCoCPEC asks MoD to hand land over to Chinese concessionaire

Read more stories