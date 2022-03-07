ANL 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-7.78%)
ASC 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.62%)
ASL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.21%)
AVN 89.82 Decreased By ▼ -6.99 (-7.22%)
BOP 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.89%)
CNERGY 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-5.96%)
FFL 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.9%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.46%)
GGGL 11.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-7.35%)
GGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-6.96%)
GTECH 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.52%)
HUMNL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.41%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.85%)
KOSM 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.23%)
MLCF 30.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-6.4%)
PACE 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.25%)
PIBTL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.27%)
PRL 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-4.34%)
PTC 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.27%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.45%)
SNGP 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-5.51%)
TELE 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-7.83%)
TPL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-7.58%)
TPLP 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-7.49%)
TREET 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-6.8%)
TRG 73.05 Decreased By ▼ -5.74 (-7.29%)
UNITY 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-7.34%)
WAVES 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.83%)
WTL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.85%)
YOUW 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-10.32%)
BR100 4,333 Decreased By -180.6 (-4%)
BR30 15,590 Decreased By -985 (-5.94%)
KSE100 43,288 Decreased By -1263.2 (-2.84%)
KSE30 16,849 Decreased By -579.5 (-3.32%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,272
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,515,014
75624hr
Sindh
570,261
Punjab
502,844
Balochistan
35,388
Islamabad
134,643
KPK
217,187
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo's Nikkei index ends down 2.9% on Ukraine crisis

AFP 07 Mar, 2022

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks plunged nearly three percent Monday as attacks on Ukraine intensified while nations and businesses imposed more sanctions against Russia.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 2.94 percent, or 764.06 points to end at 25,221.41, its lowest close since November 2020.

The broader Topix index fell 2.76 percent, or 50.91 points, to 1,794.03.

The dollar fetched 114.95 yen, compared with 114.69 yen in New York on Friday.

Stock prices began to head south from the opening bell, following falls last week on Wall Street, while investors remained wary of soaring crude oil prices.

During the session, Brent oil leapt to almost $140 per barrel, the highest since 2008 and nearing an all-time record.

"The Nikkei index opened lower as investors watched developments in Ukraine," Okasan Online Securities said.

"Speculation over further US sanctions against Russia triggered worries that oil prices may climb higher and weigh on the global market," it added.

Bargain-hunting saved the Nikkei from falling below the 25,000 mark, however.

Among major shares, Sony Group fell 2.42 percent to 11,110 yen and SoftBank Group dropped 5.16 percent to 4,707 yen. Electronics maker Panasonic fell 5.17 percent to 1,055.5 yen.

Toyota plunged 6.53 percent to 1,845 yen.

Advantest, which makes testing kits for semiconductors, gave up 5.58 percent to 8,120 yen.

Fast Retailing, which has said its Uniqlo stores in Russia will continue to operate for now, trimmed losses and ended down 0.95 percent to 60,710 yen.

Tokyo stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Tokyo's Nikkei index ends down 2.9% on Ukraine crisis

US-Pakistan TIFA talks to begin today

Tax amnesty scheme: Public office holders, families not eligible

SNGPL may get gas from Togh Field on commercial basis

KPK police have identified a big group of terrorists: Sheikh Rashid

Oil spikes to 2008 highs as US, Europe mull Russian oil import ban

Russia to open humanitarian corridors in Ukraine on March 7

Former president Muhammad Rafiq Tarar passes away in Lahore

Former India stock exchange boss arrested in mystic scam

FATF decision ‘politically motivated’: Tarin

Shamba Ismail (Gwadar): CCoCPEC asks MoD to hand land over to Chinese concessionaire

Read more stories