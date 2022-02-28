ANL 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.69%)
ASC 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.61%)
ASL 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.77%)
AVN 91.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-2.08%)
BOP 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.77%)
CNERGY 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.45%)
FFL 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
FNEL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
GGGL 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.62%)
GGL 17.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.5%)
GTECH 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
HUMNL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.42%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
KOSM 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.26%)
MLCF 32.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.28%)
PACE 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
PIBTL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
PRL 12.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.13%)
SILK 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
SNGP 33.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.28%)
TELE 13.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.68%)
TPL 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.4%)
TPLP 29.90 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.22%)
TREET 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.49%)
TRG 66.14 Decreased By ▼ -3.70 (-5.3%)
UNITY 26.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.47%)
WAVES 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.37%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.3%)
YOUW 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.23%)
BR100 4,405 Decreased By -33 (-0.74%)
BR30 15,660 Decreased By -308.7 (-1.93%)
KSE100 43,719 Decreased By -265.7 (-0.6%)
KSE30 16,986 Decreased By -105 (-0.61%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,178
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,509,360
85624hr
Sindh
567,761
Punjab
501,370
Balochistan
35,326
Islamabad
134,336
KPK
216,119
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo stocks open lower with eyes on Ukraine

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday with investors closely watching the Ukraine crisis. The benchmark Nikkei...
AFP 28 Feb, 2022

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday with investors closely watching the Ukraine crisis.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.54 percent or 143.23 points at 26,333.27 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.16 percent or 2.95 points at 1,873.29.

The Japanese market may see "drastic movement in prices, as uncertainty remains" over tensions in eastern Europe, even after US shares rallied on hopes for ceasefire negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, Okasan Online Securities said.

Tokyo stocks open lower on Ukraine worries

On Wall Street, the benchmark Dow Jones index finished 2.5 percent higher, the broad-based S&P 500 rose 2.2 percent and the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 1.6 percent.

"It is hard to see the rally surviving the early part of the week after the EU, US, UK and Canadian governments agreed to the exclusion of at least some Russian banks from the SWIFT global payments system, and (to) sanction the Russian central bank," said Ray Attrill, senior strategist of National Australia Bank.

SWIFT's messaging system allows banks to communicate rapidly and securely about transactions, and cutting Russia off would cripple its trade with most of the world.

Japan also said late Sunday it will join Western nations in removing selected Russian banks from the SWIFT system.

"Markets are also opening up to" headlines that say Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his defence chiefs to put the country's nuclear "deterrence forces" on high alert, Attrill added.

The dollar fetched 115.57 yen in early Asian trade, against 115.56 yen in New York late Friday.

In Tokyo, Nippon Yusen was up 1.27 percent at 10,330 yen after a report said it will keep its ships from stopping at Ukraine.

Toyota was down 0.64 percent at 2,090.5 yen, Sony fell 0.72 percent at 11,725 yen, and SoftBank Group was off 1.38 percent at 4,999 yen.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries was up 1.65 percent at 2,092 yen after its state-of-the-art liquid hydrogen tanker successfully returned to Japan's Kobe port from Australia.

The vessel is loaded with super-cooled hydrogen -- a source of fuel that supporters hope could one day be a cleaner rival to LNG -- in a project Canberra has described as a "world first" trial of the technology.

Tokyo stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Tokyo stocks open lower with eyes on Ukraine

Putin orders nuclear alert as Ukraine fiercely resists Russian invasion

Rashid says opposition still indecisive

Pakistan-Afghan border reopens days after deadly clash

Oil soars on Russia nuclear alert, bank sanctions impact

FTO’s recommendations: FBR’s IT-Wing to undergo security audit

Ukraine: remaining 700 Pakistanis being evacuated

Extension of GSP Plus status: EU representative, diplomat vow support

Cloud kitchens are booming in Dubai but Pakistan is looking to catch up

Karachi’s air quality worsening

PKR ends lower

Read more stories