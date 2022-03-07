ANL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
ASC 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.44%)
ASL 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.26%)
AVN 96.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.01%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
CNERGY 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
FFL 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.09%)
GGGL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.12%)
GGL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.82%)
GTECH 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.93%)
HUMNL 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.71%)
MLCF 32.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.46%)
PACE 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
PTC 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.09%)
TELE 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.02%)
TPL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.02%)
TPLP 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.1%)
TREET 34.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1%)
TRG 78.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.47%)
UNITY 27.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
WAVES 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.09%)
YOUW 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.08%)
BR100 4,513 Decreased By -4.1 (-0.09%)
BR30 16,575 Decreased By -101.3 (-0.61%)
KSE100 44,551 Increased By 25.6 (0.06%)
KSE30 17,429 Increased By 19 (0.11%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,265
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,514,258
75524hr
Sindh
569,978
Punjab
502,621
Balochistan
35,380
Islamabad
134,620
KPK
216,983
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Amnesty scheme: FBR empowers Commissioner IR to re-compute tax

Sohail Sarfraz 07 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The government has empowered the Commissioner Inland Revenue to re-compute the tax payable by the declarant of the tax amnesty scheme in cases of wrongly claimed tax credit on foreign investment for industrial promotion.

According to the Income Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2022, the powers have been given to the Commissioner Inland Revenue under the tax amnesty scheme. Where any credit is allowed and subsequently it is discovered by the Commissioner Inland Revenue that any one or more of the conditions specified in this section was or were not fulfilled, as the case may be, the credit originally allowed shall be deemed to have been wrongly allowed and the Commissioner, notwithstanding anything contained in the Income Tax Ordinance 2001, shall re-compute the tax payable by the taxpayer for the relevant year and the provisions of this Ordinance shall, so far as may be, apply accordingly, it added.

Tax amnesty: FBR won’t share details with NAB

A tax expert explained that the newly inserted section 65H provides that the credits availed by the taxpayers may be revoked by the Commissioner in case of non-fulfilment of any of the specified conditions. Similar conditions have been provided earlier in sections 65B, 65D, 65E, etc., which has resulted in unnecessary litigations between department and the taxpayers.

It is; therefore, suggested that the revocation of the tax credits may be made subject to approval of Chief Commissioners.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

FBR Tax credit Amnesty scheme Inland Revenue Income Tax Ordinance 2001 Govt of Pakistan Commissioner IR re compute tax

Comments

Comments are closed.

Amnesty scheme: FBR empowers Commissioner IR to re-compute tax

Tax amnesty scheme: Public office holders, families not eligible

SNGPL may get gas from Togh Field on commercial basis

FATF decision ‘politically motivated’: Tarin

Bilawal demands PM get fresh mandate

PSX witnesses recovery trend

Futures spread up 193bps

PKR stays range-bound

Shamba Ismail (Gwadar): CCoCPEC asks MoD to hand land over to Chinese concessionaire

PM ‘identifies’ those behind no-trust move plan

Read more stories