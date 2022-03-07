Peshawar suicide bombers identified

PESHAWAR: The suicide bomber who blew up a Shia mosque in Peshawar resulting in the death of over 63 worshippers was accompanied by two handlers who escorted him to the mosque, according to the CCTV footage released on Sunday.

The suicide bomber dressed in dark clothes and his facilitators stopped near Kocha-e-Risaldar where the mosque was located. The facilitators, at a distance from the attacker, called the bomber back and talked to him for a little bit before heading towards Kohati Chowk.

After a while, the suicide bomber came back alone and proceeded to the mosque to carry out the bombing.

Hours after the incident, the CTD had said a suicide bomber and his two handlers had entered the provincial capital via Namak Mandi and then headed towards Kocha-e-Risaldar area using Kohati Gate to reach near the Imambargah in a rickshaw.

At least 63 people were killed and nearly 200 others injured in the suicide attack.

The Islamic State in a statement had claimed responsibility for the deadly bomb blast. It had said the attack had killed at least 50 and injured more than 200 people.

