Mar 07, 2022
Pakistan

Fawad rejects opposition’s ‘ultimatum’ to PM

Zulfiqar Ahmad 07 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday reiterated that the opposition’s ultimatums to Prime Minister Imran Khan to step down or face a no-trust motion will be unsuccessful.

In a message on Twitter, he said that Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s ultimatum of 48 hours and Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s deadline of five days were nothing but hollow threats.

The minister, echoing the ruling party’s sentiment, furthered that the opposition’s march will prove to be unsuccessful and they will “go home next week with their movement and claims unfulfilled.”

He also said that the PM after attending the upcoming Islamic Conference of Foreign Ministers will make “important visits”.

The minister’s remarks came three days after Bilawal’s March 3 speech, in which he gave a five-day ultimatum to PM Imran to either step down or dissolve the assemblies to pave the way for fresh elections in order to avoid the wrath of his marchers coming to Islamabad.

However, Asif Zardari, who is co-chairman of PPP, and PDM chief Rehman during a recently held meeting, could not agree on a date for tabling the no-confidence motion against the government.

In response to Bilawal’s statements, PM Imran Khan on Saturday threw down the gauntlet to the opposition parties for bringing a no-confidence motion against his government, saying that he had confidence in the party’s lawmakers and homework was complete to defeat the opposition parties’ move.

While challenging the opposition parties that have long been threatening the government with long marches and no-trust motion, sources revealed, the prime minister had said that the opposition was more than welcome to test the waters by going ahead with their move to oust him.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

