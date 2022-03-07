PM warned to ‘beware’ of his advisors

LAHORE: Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has urged the Prime Minister to beware of his advisors ‘who are misleading him and creating a gulf between him and the media’. He said, “I have noted with deep concern the decision of PTI advising its members not to participate in programs of certain TV channels. It is indeed a decision that will deny the ruling party a balanced coverage of its policies and point of view.”

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that the beauty of democracy lies in plurality of views. “I urge upon the Prime Minister and the PTI leadership to reconsider their decision,” he said.