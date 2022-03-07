ANL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
ASC 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.44%)
ASL 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.26%)
AVN 96.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.01%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
CNERGY 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
FFL 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.09%)
GGGL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.12%)
GGL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.82%)
GTECH 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.93%)
HUMNL 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.71%)
MLCF 32.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.46%)
PACE 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
PTC 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.09%)
TELE 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.02%)
TPL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.02%)
TPLP 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.1%)
TREET 34.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1%)
TRG 78.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.47%)
UNITY 27.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
WAVES 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.09%)
YOUW 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.08%)
BR100 4,513 Decreased By -4.1 (-0.09%)
BR30 16,575 Decreased By -101.3 (-0.61%)
KSE100 44,551 Increased By 25.6 (0.06%)
KSE30 17,429 Increased By 19 (0.11%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,265
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,514,258
75524hr
Sindh
569,978
Punjab
502,621
Balochistan
35,380
Islamabad
134,620
KPK
216,983
NBP hosts meeting to promote int’l trade

Press Release 07 Mar, 2022

FAISALABAD: National Bank of Pakistan, Corporate & Investment Banking Group (CIBG) Faisalabad Centre hosted a high level meeting for promotion of international trade in Pakistan.

The Bank’s delegation headed by Imran Farooqui, SEVP/ Group Chief Operations comprised Javed Siddique, EVP/ Regional Corporate Head Faisalabad, Aqeel Muslim SVP/ Divisional Head Trade Business, Dilbar Hassan Ch VP/ Chief Manager, Corporate Branch Faisalabad, and their team members.

Trade and business community was represented by prominent industrial houses of the country including Diamond Group, Noor Fatima Group, Sadaqat Limited, Tauseef Enterprises, J.K Group, Interloop Limited, Masood Textile Mills (MTM), White Pearl Group, Hassan Corporation, Iqbal Rice Limited, Crescent Group, Ayan Energy Limited, Gohar Textile Mills, Al-Wahab Rice Mills, Nagra Spinning Mills.

Valued corporate customers highlighted transactional issues faced in handling of international trade business. The Banks management apprised industry representatives of the Bank’s initiatives and huge investment for use of latest technology and automation of the Banking systems to facilitate the country’s trade & industry.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

