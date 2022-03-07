NBP hosts meeting to promote int’l trade

FAISALABAD: National Bank of Pakistan, Corporate & Investment Banking Group (CIBG) Faisalabad Centre hosted a high level meeting for promotion of international trade in Pakistan.

The Bank’s delegation headed by Imran Farooqui, SEVP/ Group Chief Operations comprised Javed Siddique, EVP/ Regional Corporate Head Faisalabad, Aqeel Muslim SVP/ Divisional Head Trade Business, Dilbar Hassan Ch VP/ Chief Manager, Corporate Branch Faisalabad, and their team members.

Trade and business community was represented by prominent industrial houses of the country including Diamond Group, Noor Fatima Group, Sadaqat Limited, Tauseef Enterprises, J.K Group, Interloop Limited, Masood Textile Mills (MTM), White Pearl Group, Hassan Corporation, Iqbal Rice Limited, Crescent Group, Ayan Energy Limited, Gohar Textile Mills, Al-Wahab Rice Mills, Nagra Spinning Mills.

Valued corporate customers highlighted transactional issues faced in handling of international trade business. The Banks management apprised industry representatives of the Bank’s initiatives and huge investment for use of latest technology and automation of the Banking systems to facilitate the country’s trade & industry.

