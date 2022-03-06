Khursheed says no-trust motion to be tabled after ‘long march’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader Syed Khursheed Ahmad Shah said that the vote of no-confidence motion would be moved in the National Assembly at the conclusion of the long march of his party.

“Our long march is neither against the government nor about coming into power but is against Prime Minister Imran Khan and his failed economic policies, his lies, cheating and deceiving the nation and the destruction of the economy. We only want to get rid of Imran Khan. Our long march is also against the raising inflation in the country. Even members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are also worried about the policies of Imran Khan.

The members and the allies do not want the burden of the failed polices of Imran Khan on their shoulders. They do not want to enter in the next general election with that burden on their shoulders,” former leader of opposition in the National Assembly Shah said while talking to media on Saturday after his arrival in Islamabad.

He said, “We have to complete some groundwork with regard to no-confidence motion and the requisition of the session of the National Assembly will be submitted after that.” He said that as many as 12 to 13 members of the National Assembly (MNAs) have already taken their decision to separate themselves from Imran Khan.

No need of ‘long march’, no-trust move if Imran resigns: Bilawal

Several key politicians from the PPP including former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gillani, Syed Khursheed Shah, and Qamar Zaman Kaira have been staying in Islamabad. Former president and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari is also staying in Islamabad. They have reached the capital of Pakistan on the instructions of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, which he gave during his address during the on-going long march. Now they are holding meetings with a focus on the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan.

According to the sources, the PPP leaders are making contacts with the members of opposition, the government, as well as, with the MNAs of the government’s allied parties. Another former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and party leader Hassan Murtaza have been directed to remain in Lahore and have been tasked to make political contacts in the city, the sources said.

The sources said that PPP leaders, Khursheed Shah and Yousaf Raza Gillani, are expected to meet Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022