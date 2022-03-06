ANL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
ASC 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.44%)
ASL 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.26%)
AVN 96.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.01%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
CNERGY 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
FFL 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.09%)
GGGL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.12%)
GGL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.82%)
GTECH 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.93%)
HUMNL 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.71%)
MLCF 32.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.46%)
PACE 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
PTC 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.09%)
TELE 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.02%)
TPL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.02%)
TPLP 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.1%)
TREET 34.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1%)
TRG 78.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.47%)
UNITY 27.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
WAVES 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.09%)
YOUW 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.08%)
BR100 4,513 Decreased By -4.1 (-0.09%)
BR30 16,575 Decreased By -101.3 (-0.61%)
KSE100 44,551 Increased By 25.6 (0.06%)
KSE30 17,429 Increased By 19 (0.11%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,258
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,513,503
79624hr
Sindh
569,637
Punjab
502,455
Balochistan
35,363
Islamabad
134,583
KPK
216,812
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PECA Ordinance challenged: Farhatullah’s petition, other pleas clubbed together

Recorder Report 06 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has clubbed former senator Farhatullah Babar’s petition with others, which have challenged Section 20 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Ordinance 2022.

The PPP leader has filed a constitutional writ petition, through Advocate Usama Khawar Ghumman, challenging Section 20 of Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 (PECA). Section 20 criminalises defamation. The petition has been fixed for hearing on Monday before Chief Justice Athar Minallah.

The petitioner contended that the impugned section 20 is overly broad and vague. It includes within its amount “any information” through “any information system”. As a result, the public’s right to speech and right to know are directly affected. Information of all kinds is targeted by the Impugned Section.

The petitioner stated that the Impugned Section essentially limits free speech on account of defamation.

Defamation is already punishable under other laws and there is no reason to curtail free speech under an overly broad and vague definition of defamation.

He submitted that the Impugned Section requires that information be known as “false”, but does not make any distinction between news and opinions, or discussion or advocacy as opposed to incitement of an offence. The expression “false information” is not defined, and apart from being vague, this term is also overly broad.

It is vital to note that the civil society, human rights groups, journalists, media organizations, activists, and watchdogs for civil rights, and the Superior Bar councils of the country have consistently voiced concerns about the abuse and chilling effect of the Section 20 PECA on the fundamental rights of freedom speech and expression, especially political speech.

The petitioner has also argued that the criminal defamation is utilised to muzzle political dissent and undermine media freedom.

The petitioner has contended that through the Section 20 FIA has exercised broad and sweeping powers affecting the fundamental rights of citizens. Section 20 powers are dictatorial and have no place in a democratic society.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Islamabad High Court Peca human rights Electronic Crimes Act 2016

Comments

Comments are closed.

PECA Ordinance challenged: Farhatullah’s petition, other pleas clubbed together

Bilawal sticks to demand for PM’s resignation

Year-on-year: Food prices jump 20.7pc to hit record high in Feb: FAO

Peshawar blast: PM says all perpetrators, facilitators must be apprehended

NTDC seeks PD’s support for restoration of sales tax exemption

Khursheed says no-trust motion to be tabled after ‘long march’

Installation of AMI meters in Iesco: Senate panel seeks ADB loan details

Rs 3/kg hike in CNG price announced

Under LEAs investigation: No CE or director of insurance co to be appointed sans affidavit: SECP

Alleged highhandedness of FIA: CPGCL Genco–II seeks Secretary Power’s help

Asad made ADB deputy country director

Read more stories