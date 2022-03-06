CS directs DCs to ensure reduction in prices of commodities

LAHORE: Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal has directed all the Deputy Commissioners to ensure reduction in the prices of essential commodities and transport fares in proportion to the decrease in prices of petroleum products.

He issued this directive while presiding over a video-link meeting of divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners at the Civil Secretariat here on Saturday.

The Chief Secretary said that the benefit of reduction in prices of petroleum products and electricity should reach the common man in any case. He directed the administrative officers to continue measures for eradication of smuggling of wheat and fertilizers. He said that indigenous varieties of plants should be given priority in the tree plantation campaign.

The divisional commissioners gave a detailed briefing to the Chief Secretary.

