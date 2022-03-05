Extremism biggest reason behind terrorism: Fawad Chaudhry

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has said that the biggest reason behind terrorism is extremism which is used by the enemy as a weapon.

In a tweet on Saturday, he stressed for consensus to tackle the menace of extremism.

Fawad further said the reason behind extremism is that the pulpit, educational institutions and police stations have not fulfilled their responsibilities.

Cooperation of the parliament and the judiciary is essential in taking major steps against extremism, the minister added.

His statement comes after at least 57 people were killed and 200 injured, including children, in a suicide bomb blast in Peshawar's Kocha Risaldar area on Friday.

The explosion took place in a mosque near the imambargah during the time of Friday prayers.

At least 56 killed, 200 injured in Peshawar bomb blast

Witnesses said gunfire could be heard prior to the explosion. As per Peshawar police, two men tried to enter a mosque and fired at the security personnel standing guard.

As a result, one policeman was martyred while the other was injured. Following this, one of the attackers blew himself up. CCTV footage released later showed a lone attacker clad in a black shalwar kameez reaching the mosque in the city’s Qissa Khwani Bazaar on foot and brandishing a pistol.

He opened fire on police personnel deployed outside the main entrance for security before running inside. The attacker also opened fire on a man who tried to stop him and managed to enter the mosque, where worshippers had gathered for Friday prayers, after which an explosion took place.

Govt has information regarding 'origins of where terrorists came from'

In a late-night development after the bomb blast, Prime Minister Imran Khan said in a tweet that he has been monitoring operations and coordinating with Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and intelligence agencies.

“Have personally been monitoring operations and coordinating with CTD and agencies in the wake of the cowardly terrorist attack on Peshawar Imambargah,” the premier said on Twitter.

“We now have all information regarding origins of where the terrorists came from and are going after them with full force,” he added.