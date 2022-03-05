ANL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
ASC 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.44%)
ASL 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.26%)
AVN 96.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.01%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
CNERGY 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
FFL 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.09%)
GGGL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.12%)
GGL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.82%)
GTECH 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.93%)
HUMNL 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.71%)
MLCF 32.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.46%)
PACE 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
PTC 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.09%)
TELE 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.02%)
TPL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.02%)
TPLP 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.1%)
TREET 34.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1%)
TRG 78.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.47%)
UNITY 27.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
WAVES 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.09%)
YOUW 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.08%)
BR100 4,513 Decreased By -4.1 (-0.09%)
BR30 16,575 Decreased By -101.3 (-0.61%)
KSE100 44,551 Increased By 25.6 (0.06%)
KSE30 17,429 Increased By 19 (0.11%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,248
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,512,707
95324hr
Sindh
569,338
Punjab
502,264
Balochistan
35,361
Islamabad
134,519
KPK
216,614
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Peshawar mosque: Over 57 dead, 194 injured in suicide attack

Amjad Ali Shah 05 Mar, 2022

PESHAWAR: At least 57 worshippers were killed and more than 200 others were wounded when a suicide bomber blew him-self up inside a Shia mosque located in Koch Risaldar area, here on Friday.

An eyewitness, who identified a person dressed in black as the suicide bomber, said that he entered the mosque, shot and killed the security guard first and then fired five to six bullets.

“After that, he quickly entered the [mosque’s] main hall and blew himself up in front of the pulpit. Following this, there were bodies and injured people lying everywhere,” the eyewitness told media.

“The hall was filled with people; they were on the bottom and top floors; the incident took place at 12:55pm,” he added.

He said people took the injured worshipers to the hospital on motorcycles as rescue workers faced hindrances while arriving at the site due to congested alleys.

The man claimed that recently a hand grenade attack targeted a house in the area, after which residents had urged the authorities to beef up security. “But still, it did not happen [...] the security has been reduced.”

Soon after the blast, the workers of the rescue team arrived at the site of the blast and shifted injured people to Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) Peshawar, while residents and people of the neighbourhood also helped in transporting the injured on their motorcycles and cars.

The blast was so powerful that it was heard in nearby localities and smashed the window panes of the houses.

At least three killed, 18 injured in blast on Quetta's Fatima Jinnah Road

Soon after the blast, police and personnel of law enforcement agencies arrived at the blast site.

At the LRH emergency department, there was chaos as doctors struggled to move the many wounded into operating theatres. The hospital was put on red alert and more medical personnel were called to LRH.

A medical emergency was also notified in Peshawar district with all doctors and support staff at government health facilities and medical teaching institutions directed to remain on alert.

According to locals, the area housed a number of markets and was usually packed around the time of Friday prayers.

Muhammand Asim, a spokesperson of the Lady Reading Hospital, Peshawar confirmed that the death toll in the mosque blast rose to 56. He told the media that 194 injured persons have been brought to LRH Peshawar.

He added that some wounded persons are in critical condition. The seriously injured persons in the bomb explosion were given timely medical treatment at the hospital.

“The injured persons were provided with medicines, medical staff, blood on an emergency basis at the hospital,” said Asim.

Officials, who termed the incident a suicide attack, initially said that two attackers were involved.

However, CCTV footage released later in the day showed a lone attacker clad in a black shalwar kameez reaching the mosque in the city’s Qissa Khwani Bazaar on foot and brandishing a pistol.

He opened fired on police personnel deployed outside the main entrance for security before running inside. The attacker also opened fire on a man who tried to stop him and managed to enter the mosque, where worshippers had gathered for Friday prayers, after which an explosion took place.

Moazzam Jah Ansari, Inspector General of police Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa said that it was a suicide attack and at least 150 ball bearings were used in the suicide vest. He added that the attackers were on foot when they attacked the police guards and the imambargah.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

suicide attack law enforcement agencies Peshawar mosque blast medical emergency

Comments

Comments are closed.

Peshawar mosque: Over 57 dead, 194 injured in suicide attack

Pakistan stays on FATF's 'grey-list', UAE added

World Bank recommends establishing IWA at federal level

Pakistan’s rejoinder to 22 EU countries

CCoE body to review oil, gas exploration status

Insurance companies: SECP decides to impose new conditions

Retention of SLIC shares in PRCL: Guidance sought from CCoP

Tax revenue claims stuck in litigations: SC seeks comprehensive report from FBR

PPIB for clearing outstanding receivables of ±660 PMLTC

2014 PTV-Parliament House attack case: Setting aside immunity, President appears before court

Read more stories