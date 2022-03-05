ANL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
Sports

Klopp could extend Liverpool contract beyond 2024 if he has 'energy'

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said on Friday he could remain in charge of the Premier League club beyond the end ...
Reuters 05 Mar, 2022

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said on Friday he could remain in charge of the Premier League club beyond the end of his current contract in 2024, provided he has the energy for it.

Klopp, who joined Liverpool in 2015, has helped the club win the Premier League and the Champions League, as well as the League Cup, which they claimed with a penalty shootout win over Chelsea last weekend.

Speaking to reporters earlier this week before Liverpool's 2-1 win over Norwich City in the FA Cup, the German had said he didn't know whether he would extend his contract with the Merseyside club.

When asked about his comments ahead of Liverpool's Premier League game against West Ham United, the 54-year-old said his decision depended on his "energy levels" and added that he could make a call at the last minute.

"I love what I do, but I've said it a couple of times -- there must be something else outside there in the world, to be honest," Klopp told a news conference. "At the moment, I am full of energy but I have to make sure that's the case (in 2024).

"I don't want to sit around and be more often tired than not, then think, 'Wow, why is everyone bothered about the things out there? I couldn't care less'.

"My future will be okay. I don't have to plan, I could book last minute. Let me say it like this -- that's not a problem. No, the plan is the future of the club that we are constantly working on."

Liverpool have won their last 11 games in all competitions, and will be looking to close the gap on Manchester City to three points in the Premier League title race with a win against West Ham on Saturday.

Juergen Klopp

