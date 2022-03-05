Freelancers, IT companies: PM for timely enforcement of incentives

ISLAMABAD: The government has introduced major reforms in the country’s system to increase facilities for business activities and is providing incentives for the development of the national economy.

This was stated by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday, while chairing a meeting to review package for the development of industrial and IT sector.

Providing facilities to talented young freelancers will increase the exchange rate, added the premier.

Increasing domestic IT exports is one of the top priorities of the government, he stated.

The prime minister directed to implement the measures announced by the government in a timely manner to ensure the provision of facilities and incentives to freelancers and IT companies and industries.

Earlier, the meeting was briefed in detail on the implementation of facilities provided by the present government for IT start-ups, industrial sector, and existing IT companies.

The meeting was informed that the implementation of the recent industrial and IT sector package given by the prime minister is under way.

The country has seen a significant increase in the number of freelancers thanks to government initiatives. One-step registration of freelancers has been ensured through Pakistan Software Export Board Portal, whose registration with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will be automatic.

The meeting was informed that the SBP is ensuring measures on a priority basis to facilitate access to banking channels for easy remittance of remittances to Pakistan through freelancing.

