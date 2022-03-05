ANL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
ASC 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.44%)
ASL 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.26%)
AVN 96.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.01%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
CNERGY 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
FFL 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.09%)
GGGL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.12%)
GGL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.82%)
GTECH 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.93%)
HUMNL 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.71%)
MLCF 32.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.46%)
PACE 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
PTC 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.09%)
TELE 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.02%)
TPL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.02%)
TPLP 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.1%)
TREET 34.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1%)
TRG 78.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.47%)
UNITY 27.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
WAVES 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.09%)
YOUW 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.08%)
BR100 4,513 Decreased By -4.1 (-0.09%)
BR30 16,575 Decreased By -101.3 (-0.61%)
KSE100 44,551 Increased By 25.6 (0.06%)
KSE30 17,429 Increased By 19 (0.11%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,248
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,512,707
95324hr
Sindh
569,338
Punjab
502,264
Balochistan
35,361
Islamabad
134,519
KPK
216,614
Freelancers, IT companies: PM for timely enforcement of incentives

Zaheer Abbasi 05 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The government has introduced major reforms in the country’s system to increase facilities for business activities and is providing incentives for the development of the national economy.

This was stated by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday, while chairing a meeting to review package for the development of industrial and IT sector.

Providing facilities to talented young freelancers will increase the exchange rate, added the premier.

Increasing domestic IT exports is one of the top priorities of the government, he stated.

The prime minister directed to implement the measures announced by the government in a timely manner to ensure the provision of facilities and incentives to freelancers and IT companies and industries.

Freelancers: MoITT prepares incentive package

Earlier, the meeting was briefed in detail on the implementation of facilities provided by the present government for IT start-ups, industrial sector, and existing IT companies.

The meeting was informed that the implementation of the recent industrial and IT sector package given by the prime minister is under way.

The country has seen a significant increase in the number of freelancers thanks to government initiatives. One-step registration of freelancers has been ensured through Pakistan Software Export Board Portal, whose registration with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will be automatic.

The meeting was informed that the SBP is ensuring measures on a priority basis to facilitate access to banking channels for easy remittance of remittances to Pakistan through freelancing.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

