Pakistan

Nishtar visits Tirah Valley, announces Ehsaas emergency cash package

Press Release 05 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Senator Dr Sania Nishtar, SAPM visited Tirah Valley in Khyber Tribal District today. She welcomed thousands of internally displaced families returning home after twelve long years. During the visit, she announced the federal government’s Ehsaas Emergency Cash package for 15,699 affected families, after the Prime Minister’s approval. Each family will get one off cash assistance of Rs 20,000 as an immediate relief.

In Tirah, Dr Sania was joined by senior officials of Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps KP. She also interacted with the men as well as women of affected families and assessed their need.

“I salute the bravery and sacrifices of internally displaced families of Tirah who had to stay away from their homes for the last 12 years owing to militancy and following military operation. It is very heartening to see that life in Tirah Valley is now returning to normalcy. Federal government is committed to support all the affectees returning to different parts of Tirah.

While in Tirah, Dr Sania also reviewed arrangements being made to open Ehsaas Registration Desks. Ehsaas’ shock-responsive registry is being operationalized in the valley for self-registration of families in need of Ehsaas’ cash assistance.

According to PM’s directives, one food truck of Ehsaas has also been mobilized in Tirah to deliver cooked meals to people.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Sania Nishtar Pakistan Army Ehsaas Emergency Cash package Tirah Valley

