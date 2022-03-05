ANL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
ASC 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.44%)
ASL 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.26%)
AVN 96.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.01%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
CNERGY 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
FFL 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.09%)
GGGL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.12%)
GGL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.82%)
GTECH 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.93%)
HUMNL 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.71%)
MLCF 32.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.46%)
PACE 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
PTC 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.09%)
TELE 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.02%)
TPL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.02%)
TPLP 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.1%)
TREET 34.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1%)
TRG 78.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.47%)
UNITY 27.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
WAVES 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.09%)
YOUW 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.08%)
BR100 4,513 Decreased By -4.1 (-0.09%)
BR30 16,575 Decreased By -101.3 (-0.61%)
KSE100 44,551 Increased By 25.6 (0.06%)
KSE30 17,429 Increased By 19 (0.11%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,248
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,512,707
95324hr
Sindh
569,338
Punjab
502,264
Balochistan
35,361
Islamabad
134,519
KPK
216,614
Punjab govt to set up 317 ‘agri fair price shops’ in Ramazan

Recorder Report 05 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: The Punjab government will set up 317 agricultural fair price shops during the sacred month of Ramazan across the province where 13 items including potatoes, onions, tomatoes and apples will be available at 25 percent discount from the general market.

As many as 30 Ramazan bazaars will be set up in Lahore alone for facilitating the faithful. This was decided at the second meeting of the ministerial committee held under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal to finalize the Ramazan Package.

Provincial Minister Livestock Hasnain Bahadur Dareshak, secretaries concerned, cane commissioner and officers concerned attended the meeting while Food Minister Punjab Hamid Yar Hiraj joined the meeting via video link.

Various options of subsidy on flour and sugar were also reviewed. The recommendations of the Ramazan package will be finalized in the next meeting and sent to the Cabinet for approval. Stakeholders will also be consulted to finalize the Ramazan package, the participants observed.

Mian Aslam Iqbal while addressing the meeting said artificial inflation will not be tolerated before the arrival of the holy month. He directed that the administration and departments concerned should keep an eye on prices and availability of essential items. The provincial minister directed that an effective system of delivery and monitoring of flour and sugar should be adopted in Ramazan bazaars.

