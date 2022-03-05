Clearance of vehicles: Customs agents’ entry restricted

KARACHI: Pakistan Customs has imposed a ban on the entry of Customs agents in the Custom House for the submission of documents related to the clearance of old and used vehicles.

According to the details, the decision is aimed at avoiding interaction between the officers and the clearing agents that may cause promoting malpractices.

All concerned staff has been directed to restrict the entry of Customs agents in the premises of the Collectorate for the clearance of the vehicles.

The Collectorates are also asked to establish documents submission counter on the ground floor of Custom House, Karachi and ensure CCTV monitoring of the counter to make the process of documents submission transparent.

