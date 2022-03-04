ANL 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.46%)
World

China reports 294 new confirmed coronavirus cases on March 3 vs 214 a day earlier

BEIJING: China reported 294 new confirmed coronavirus cases on the mainland on March 3, the country's national ...
Reuters 04 Mar, 2022

BEIJING: China reported 294 new confirmed coronavirus cases on the mainland on March 3, the country's national health authority said on Friday, compared with 214 a day earlier.

Of the new cases, 61 were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said, compared with 54 a day earlier.

Twenty-two of the new local cases were in the southern province of Guangdong.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 150 compared with 143 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

As of March 3, mainland China had confirmed 110,258 cases.

China National Health Commission

