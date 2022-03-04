ANL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
ASC 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.72%)
ASL 13.03 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.52%)
AVN 97.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.52%)
BOP 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
CNERGY 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
FFL 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
FNEL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.04%)
GGGL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
GGL 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.65%)
GTECH 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.05%)
HUMNL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
MLCF 33.07 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.75%)
PACE 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
PIBTL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
PRL 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
PTC 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.42%)
SNGP 34.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.66%)
TELE 14.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.77%)
TPL 12.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.08%)
TPLP 29.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.6%)
TREET 34.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.72%)
TRG 79.86 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.88%)
UNITY 27.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
WTL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.63%)
YOUW 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.38%)
BR100 4,523 Increased By 5.5 (0.12%)
BR30 16,720 Increased By 43.7 (0.26%)
KSE100 44,633 Increased By 107.1 (0.24%)
KSE30 17,452 Increased By 42.5 (0.24%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,248
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,512,707
95324hr
Sindh
569,338
Punjab
502,264
Balochistan
35,361
Islamabad
134,519
KPK
216,614
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukrainian FM calls for Russians to stop firing at nuclear plant

KYIV: Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba called on Russian troops to stop attacking Europe's largest nuclear...
AFP 04 Mar, 2022

KYIV: Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba called on Russian troops to stop attacking Europe's largest nuclear power plant on Friday after a fire broke out.

The blaze erupted at a power unit of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant following Russian strikes, according to spokesman Andrei Tuz.

The station at Zaporizhzhia, an industrial city in southeastern Ukraine, supplies an estimated 40 percent of the country's nuclear power.

Ukraine is fighting for its existence one week after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced an invasion to support Moscow-backed separatists in the east.

The Russian military has bombarded cities in Ukraine with shells and missiles, forcing civilians to cower in basements, including in Chernobyl, the site of the world's worst nuclear disaster.

But Kuleba warned that the fallout from a disaster at the Zaporizhzhia plant would be magnitudes worse.

"If it blows up, it will be 10 times larger than Chornobyl! Russians must IMMEDIATELY cease the fire, allow firefighters, establish a security zone," Kuleba tweeted.

He wrote that the Russian forces were firing at the facility "from all sides".

The UN's International Atomic Energy Agency has already urged Russia to "cease all actions" at Ukraine's nuclear facilities, including the site of the 1986 Chernobyl disaster.

Vladimir Putin Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba Zaporizhzhia Chornobyl

Comments

1000 characters

Ukrainian FM calls for Russians to stop firing at nuclear plant

Pak-Uzbek cooperation in diverse areas: Pacts, including PTA, MoUs signed

Oil rebounds as escalating Ukraine conflict raises supply concerns

Russia halts deliveries of rocket engines to the US

Business plan summoned: NA panel approves EXIMBP bill

US says Iran nuclear deal 'close' but not certain

G-20 DSSI framework: EAD, Saudi Fund sign two debt suspension pacts

Immovable properties in 40 major cities: FBR revises valuation rates downwards

Two-day virtual discussions with IMF begin today

FY21 financial statements, ITTMS equipment: Umar approves two key agenda items

Rs5/unit power relief: Details to be unveiled today

Read more stories