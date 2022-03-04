Markets
Australia shares likely to fall at open, NZ flat
Australian shares are expected to slide at open on Friday tracking a fall in most global equity markets as the...
Australian shares are expected to slide at open on Friday tracking a fall in most global equity markets as the Russia-Ukraine crisis continues and oil prices fall from decade highs on revived supply hopes.
The local share price index futures fell 0.8%, a 83.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.5% on Thursday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat in early trading.
