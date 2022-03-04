ANL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
ASC 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.72%)
ASL 13.03 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.52%)
AVN 97.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.52%)
BOP 7.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
FFL 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
FNEL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.04%)
GGGL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
GGL 18.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.03%)
GTECH 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.05%)
HUMNL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
KOSM 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.22%)
MLCF 33.07 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.75%)
PACE 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
PIBTL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
PRL 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
PTC 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.42%)
SNGP 34.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.66%)
TELE 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.12%)
TPL 12.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.63%)
TPLP 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.77%)
TREET 34.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.72%)
TRG 79.75 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.75%)
UNITY 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WAVES 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
WTL 1.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.54%)
YOUW 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.23%)
BR100 4,521 Increased By 4 (0.09%)
BR30 16,712 Increased By 35.4 (0.21%)
KSE100 44,619 Increased By 93.4 (0.21%)
KSE30 17,445 Increased By 34.7 (0.2%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,248
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,512,707
95324hr
Sindh
569,338
Punjab
502,264
Balochistan
35,361
Islamabad
134,519
KPK
216,614
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares likely to fall at open, NZ flat

Australian shares are expected to slide at open on Friday tracking a fall in most global equity markets as the...
Reuters 04 Mar, 2022

Australian shares are expected to slide at open on Friday tracking a fall in most global equity markets as the Russia-Ukraine crisis continues and oil prices fall from decade highs on revived supply hopes.

The local share price index futures fell 0.8%, a 83.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.5% on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat in early trading.

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Australia shares likely to fall at open, NZ flat

Pak-Uzbek cooperation in diverse areas: Pacts, including PTA, MoUs signed

Oil rebounds as escalating Ukraine conflict raises supply concerns

Russia halts deliveries of rocket engines to the US

Business plan summoned: NA panel approves EXIMBP bill

US says Iran nuclear deal 'close' but not certain

G-20 DSSI framework: EAD, Saudi Fund sign two debt suspension pacts

Immovable properties in 40 major cities: FBR revises valuation rates downwards

Two-day virtual discussions with IMF begin today

FY21 financial statements, ITTMS equipment: Umar approves two key agenda items

Rs5/unit power relief: Details to be unveiled today

Read more stories