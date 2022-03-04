Official shares EU’s perspective on Ukraine situation with Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borell shared the EU’s perspective of situation in Ukraine and the emergency session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in telephonic contact with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the Foreign Office said Thursday.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi received a telephone call from Josep Borell, vice president of the European Commission and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

“Views were exchanged on the current situation in Ukraine and the emergency session of the United Nations General Assembly,” it added.

In his conversation, Qureshi recalled that Prime Minister Imran Khan had regretted the latest situation between Russia and Ukraine, and had shared Pakistan’s hope that diplomacy could avert military conflict. Underscoring the adverse effects of conflict on developing countries, the prime minister has been stressing the importance of diplomatic solution, it added.

While expressing deep concern at the recent turn of events, the foreign minister apprised the EU High Representative of Pakistan’s principled position, which is anchored in the promotion of peaceful settlement of disputes through dialogue and diplomacy.

He underscored that Pakistan has consistently stressed the need for de-escalation, renewed negotiations, sustained dialogue, and continuous diplomacy. The foreign minister emphasized the importance of a solution in accordance with relevant multilateral agreements, international law, and principles of the UN Charter.

“Mr Borell shared his perspective on the situation and highlighted its impact on international peace and security as well as global economy. He acknowledged the importance of continued efforts for finding a diplomatic solution,” according to the statement, adding that the Foreign Minister, Qureshi, and High Representative Borell agreed to remain engaged. Qureshi also took to Twitter, saying: “Had a constructive discussion with Josep Borrell on current situation in Ukraine. Shared Pakistan’s principled position, anchored in peace through dialogue and diplomacy. Pakistan has consistently stressed de-escalation, renewed negotiations, sustained dialogue and continuous diplomacy.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Pakistan abstained from the voting on a resolution in the UNGA against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Pakistan joined 35 countries including China, India, Iran, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, South Africa, and others that abstained from voting against Russia, while the resolution was adopted with 141 out of 193 in favour and five against it.

