PECA Ordinance: PML-N submits resolution

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), on Thursday, submitted a resolution to the National Assembly, seeking to repeal the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) Amendment Ordinance.

The resolution was signed and submitted to the office of the speaker National Assembly by the PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb.

The resolution was submitted under Article 170 (II) of National Assembly Rules 2007, Marriyum said.

She said that the resolution has been submitted on the directives of the PML-N President and leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif.

Earlier, in a meeting with the delegation of the Joint Action Committee of Journalist Organisations, Shehbaz had assured to bring a resolution for repeal of the PECA Ordinance.

“The resolution will be tabled in the House for a vote. If the National Assembly passes the resolution under Rule 170 (II), the ordinance stands repealed,” Marriyum said.

