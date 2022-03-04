ANL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.14%)
Over 7.4m cotton bales reach ginneries

APP 04 Mar, 2022

MULTAN: Seed cotton (Phutti) equivalent to over 7.4 million or exactly 74,41,833 bales have reached ginning factories across the country till March 1,2022 registering increase of 32 percent as compared to corresponding period of last year.

According to a fortnightly report of Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) released on Thursday, over 7.4 million or 74,40,568 bales have undergone the ginning process i.e converted into bales. Cotton arrivals in Punjab were recorded at over 3.9 million or 39,28,690 bales registering a surplus of 12.20 percent as compared to corresponding period of last year when arrivals were recorded 35,01,580 bales.

Sindh generated over 3.5 million or 35,13,139 bales registering an increase of 64.46 pc as compared to corresponding period of last year when arrivals were recorded 21,36,169 bales.

Textile mills bought 73,32,000 bales while exporters purchased 16,000 bales and Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) didn’t buy during the cotton season 2021-22.

Sanghar district of Sindh topped with cotton arrival figure of 13,19,844 bales followed by Bahawalnagar district of Punjab with 11,32,157 bales. Total eight ginning factories were operational in the country. Exactly 93,833 cotton bales unsold stock was available in ginning factories.

