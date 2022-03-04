US Senate confirms Donald Blome as new envoy to Pakistan

WASHINGTON: The United States Senate has confirmed the appointment of Donald Armin Blome as the country’s next Ambassador to Pakistan. The appointment of the US ambassador to the South Asian country was made around three years after Blome’s predecessor David Hale left Islamabad in August 2018. The US State Department confirmed the Senate approval on Twitter early Thursday.

“Congratulations to Donald Blome on being confirmed by the Senate as our next Ambassador to Pakistan,” it said. “Partnership with Pakistan is key to progress on regional security, trade and investment, the climate crisis, and human rights,” it wrote.

Blome is currently serving as the US Ambassador to Tunisia. He has also served in US missions at Kabul, Jerusalem, Cairo, Baghdad and Kuwait. Last year in October, President Joe Biden named Blome as the new US Ambassador to Pakistan.