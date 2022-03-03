ANL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.59%)
ASC 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
ASL 13.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 100.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.14%)
BOP 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.99%)
CNERGY 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.41%)
FFL 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
FNEL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.12%)
GGGL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
GGL 18.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.23%)
GTECH 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.67%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.54%)
KOSM 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.33%)
MLCF 32.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.47%)
PACE 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.31%)
PIBTL 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
PRL 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.67%)
PTC 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.74%)
TELE 14.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.75%)
TPL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.89%)
TPLP 30.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-3.21%)
TREET 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.86%)
TRG 78.00 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (4.8%)
UNITY 26.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.25%)
WAVES 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.42%)
WTL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.57%)
YOUW 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.31%)
BR100 4,509 Decreased By -42.1 (-0.92%)
BR30 16,736 Decreased By -56.4 (-0.34%)
KSE100 44,514 Decreased By -289.5 (-0.65%)
KSE30 17,361 Decreased By -103.9 (-0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,218
2224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,510,986
76524hr
Sindh
568,635
Punjab
501,758
Balochistan
35,352
Islamabad
134,442
KPK
216,273
SCBA condemns ‘social media campaign’ against CJ IHC

Terence J Sigamony 03 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) strongly condemned a social media campaign against the chief justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) and demanded action against those found involved in the unjustified propaganda.

The SCBA President, Muhammad Ahsan Bhoon, on Wednesday, in a statement said that unjustified and highly condemnable social media propaganda has been unleashed against Chief Justice IHC Athar Minallah for his observations made during the hearing of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Ordinance, 2022.

He said this is totally unacceptable as unknown elements with complicity and connivance of governing machinery have resorted to pass derogatory and contemptuous remarks/ statements against the chief justice of the IHC.

“The substance of such social media campaign/ propaganda proves to be a desperate effort to malign and slander the dignity of the judiciary,” he added.

He stated that the SCBA fully endorse the observations made by the chief justice IHC in the PECA Ordinance hearings, adding the Bar reiterate its full support to the chief justice and the judiciary but also repeat its longstanding stance that introduction of such “draconian law” is an attempt to cut throat [of] political opponents and to silence those who believe in freedom of speech, opinion, and expression.

“Let no one be mistaken that the legal fraternity will not allow anyone to sabotage the dignity and repute of our institutions, especially judiciary, come what may.”

He stated that in order to stop such derogatory content, the SCBAP calls upon the relevant law enforcement agencies and their cyber departments to take stern action against the culprits, so as to stop this disparaging campaign/ propaganda against the chief justice IHC and those found involved in such contemptuous campaigns must be taken to task, at the earliest.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Islamabad High Court Peca Athar Minallah SCBA Muhammad Ahsan Bhoon

