NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
03 Mar, 2022
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (March 2, 2022).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
312,091,843 192,876,647 11,472,862,730 6,404,227,835
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 938,079,639 (953,552,886) (15,473,247)
Local Individuals 9,865,232,805 (9,548,782,371) 316,450,433
Local Corporates 4,681,133,981 -4,982,111,168 (300,977,186)
===============================================================================
