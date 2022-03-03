KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
Zahur Cotton Mills Ltd # 24-02-2022 03-03-2022 03-03-2022
Nishat Mills Ltd # 25-02-2022 03-03-2022 03-03-2022
Cherat Packaging Ltd 01-03-2022 03-03-2022 10%(i) 25-02-2022
Yousuf Weaving Mills Ltd # 25-02-2022 04-03-2022 04-03-2022
Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd # 25-02-2022 04-03-2022 04-03-2022
Sunrays Textile Mills Ltd 02-03-2022 04-03-2022 50%(i) 28-02-2022
Indus Dyeing & Manufacturing
Comapny Ltd 02-03-2022 04-03-2022 50%(i) 28-02-2022
Biafo Industries Ltd 02-03-2022 04-03-2022 20%(i),10%B 28-02-2022
Hi-Tech Lubricants Ltd 02-03-2022 04-03-2022 18%(i) 28-02-2022
Macter International Ltd 02-03-2022 04-03-2022 17.10%(i) 28-02-2022
(JSTFC11) Jahangir Siddiqui
& Co. Ltd 27-02-2022 06-03-2022
P ak Elektron Ltd 04-03-2022 06-03-2022 72% R* 02-03-2022
Towellers Ltd 03-03-2022 07-03-2022 20%(i) 01-03-2022
Leather Up Ltd 02-03-2022 08-03-2022 NIL 08-03-2022
Pakistan Paper Products Ltd 04-03-2022 08-03-2022 25%(i) 02-03-2022
Murree Brewery Company Ltd 04-03-2022 08-03-2022 100%(ii) 02-03-2022
Mughal Iron & Steel
Industries Ltd 04-03-2022 08-03-2022 30%(i) 02-03-2022
Nishat(Chunian) Ltd 07-03-2022 08-03-2022 30%(i) 03-03-2022
Fazal Cloth Mills Ltd # 03-03-2022 10-03-2022 10-03-2022
Reliance Weaving Mills Ltd # 04-03-2022 10-03-2022 10-03-2022
Premium Textile Mills Ltd 07-03-2022 10-03-2022 500%(i) 03-03-2022
Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd 08-03-2022 10-03-2022 10%(i) 04-03-2022
First UDL Modaraba 08-03-2022 10-03-2022 10%(i) 04-03-2022
Tata textile Mills Ltd 08-03-2022 10-03-2022 50%(ii) 04-03-2022
Oil & Gas Development
Company Ltd 09-03-2022 11-03-2022 20%(ii) 07-03-2022
Millat Tractors Ltd 09-03-2022 11-03-2022 450%(i),20%B 07-03-2022
Pakistan Hotels
Developers Ltd 09-03-2022 11-03-2022 10%(i) 07-03-2022
Thal Ltd 09-03-2022 11-03-2022 100%(i) 07-03-2022
Din Textile Mills Ltd # 06-03-2022 12-03-2022 12-03-2022
Bestway Cement Ltd 09-03-2022 12-03-2022 40%(ii) 07-03-2022
Abdullah Shah Ghazi Sugar
Mills Ltd 07-03-2022 14-03-2022 NIL 14-03-2022
Nimir Industrial Chemicals Ltd 11-03-2022 14-03-2022 10%(i) 09-03-2022
Indus Motor Company Ltd 11-03-2022 15-03-2022 300%(ii) 09-03-2022
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd 11-03-2022 15-03-2022 15%(i) 09-03-2022
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd
(Preference) 11-03-2022 15-03-2022 15%(i) 09-03-2022
Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Ltd(Pref. Shares) 09-03-2022 16-03-2022 2.70%(F) 07-03-2022
Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Ltd 09-03-2022 16-03-2022 55%(F) 07-03-2022 16-03-2022
Fauji Foods Ltd 10-03-2022 16-03-2022 NIL 16-03-2022
Ghani Value Glass Ltd 12-03-2022 16-03-2022 20%(i) 10-03-2022
(KELSC4) K-Electric Ltd 11-03-2022 17-03-2022
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd 11-03-2022 17-03-2022 NIL 17-03-2022
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd # 11-03-2022 18-03-2022 18-03-2022
(HUBCSC4) The Hub Power
Company Ltd 07-03-2022 19-03-2022
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer
Healthcare Pakistan Ltd 14-03-2022 21-03-2022 NIL 21-03-2022
Kohat Cement Company Ltd # 15-03-2022 21-03-2022 21-03-2022
I.C.I Pakistan Ltd # 15-03-2022 21-03-2022 21-03-2022
TRG Pakistan Ltd # 15-03-2022 21-03-2022 21-03-2022
Tariq Glass Industries Ltd # 15-03-2022 21-03-2022 21-03-2022
Sana Industries Ltd 15-03-2022 22-03-2022 15%(i) 11-03-2022
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd 15-03-2022 22-03-2022 60%(F) 11-03-2022 22-03-2022
Engro Fertilizers Ltd 16-03-2022 22-03-2022 50%(F) 14-03-2022 22-03-2022
Allied Bank Ltd 17-03-2022 24-03-2022 20%(F) 15-03-2022 24-03-2022
Jubilee General Insurance
Company Ltd 18-03-2022 24-03-2022 40%(F) 16-03-2022 24-03-2022
Engro Corporation Ltd 18-03-2022 24-03-2022 10%(F) 16-03-2022 24-03-2022
Askari Bank Ltd 18-03-2022 24-03-2022 NIL 24-03-2022
Soneri Bank Ltd 18-03-2022 25-03-2022 15%(F) 16-03-2022 25-03-2022
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd 19-03-2022 25-03-2022 46.50%(F) 17-03-2022 25-03-2022
Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd 21-03-2022 28-03-2022 30%(F) 17-03-2022 28-03-2022
MCB Bank Ltd 17-03-2022 29-03-2022 50%(F) 15-03-2022 29-03-2022
Shahmurad Sugar Mills Ltd # 19-03-2022 29-03-2022 29-03-2022
Bank AL Habib Ltd 21-03-2022 29-03-2022 70%(F) 17-03-2022 29-03-2022
Faysal Bank Ltd 22-03-2022 29-03-2022 10%(F) 18-03-2022 29-03-2022
United Bank Ltd 22-03-2022 29-03-2022 60%(F) 18-03-2022 29-03-2022
Bank Alfalah Ltd 22-03-2022 29-03-2022 20%(F) 18-03-2022 29-03-2022
Standard Chartered Bank
(Pakistan) Ltd 22-03-2022 29-03-2022 17.5%(F) 18-03-2022 29-03-2022
Meezan Bank Ltd 25-03-2022 29-03-2022 15%(F) 22-03-2022 29-03-2022
The Bank of Punjab 24-03-2022 30-03-2022 12.5% B 21-03-2022 30-03-2022
Habib Bank Ltd 24-03-2022 30-03-2022 22.5%(F) 21-03-2022 30-03-2022
Cyan Ltd 24-03-2022 30-03-2022 40%(F) 21-03-2022 30-03-2022
EFU General Insurance Ltd 25-03-2022 31-03-2022 55%(F) 22-03-2022 31-03-2022
EFU Life Assurance Ltd 25-03-2022 31-03-2022 105%(F) 22-03-2022 31-03-2022
Nestle Pakistan Ltd 31-03-2022 07-04-2022 900%(F) 29-03-2022 7-04-2022
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 06-04-2022 08-04-2022 2450%(F) 4-04-2022 8-04-2022
JS Investments Ltd 05-04-2022 11-04-2022 NIL 11-04-2022
JS Global Capital Ltd 12-04-2022 19-04-2022 NIL 19-04-2022
Rafhan Maize Products
Company Ltd 15-04-2022 19-04-2022 1500%(F) 13-04-2022 19-04-2022
FrieslandCampina Engro
Pakistan Ltd 13-04-2022 20-04-2022 NIL 20-04-2022
Tri-Pack Films Ltd 14-04-2022 20-04-2022 130%(F) 12-04-2022
Atlas Insurance Ltd 14-04-2022 21-04-2022 45%(ii),10%B 12-04-2022
Abbott Laboratories
(Pakistan) Ltd 14-04-2022 21-04-2022 200%(F) 12-04-2022 21-04-2022
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd 15-04-2022 21-04-2022 NIL 21-04-2022
Pakistan Tobacco
Company Ltd 15-04-2022 21-04-2022 280%(F) 13-04-2022 21-04-2022
BIPL Securities Ltd 15-04-2022 21-04-2022 5%(F) 13-04-2022 21-04-2022
TPL Insurance Ltd 18-04-2022 25-04-2022 NIL 25-04-2022
GlaxoSmithKline
Pakistan Ltd 19-04-2022 25-04-2022 70%(F) 15-04-2022 25-04-2022
Lalpir Power Ltd 19-04-2022 26-04-2022 NIL 26-04-2022
Pakgen Power Ltd 19-04-2022 26-04-2022 NIL 26-04-2022
Pakistan Telecommunication
Company Ltd 21-04-2022 28-04-2022 NIL 28-04-2022
Adamjee Insurance
Company Ltd 22-04-2022 28-04-2022 15%(F) 20-04-2022 28-04-2022
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
Right issue at a premium of Rs.4/- per ordinary shares *
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
