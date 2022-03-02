ANL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.59%)
ASC 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
ASL 13.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 100.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.14%)
BOP 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.99%)
CNERGY 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.41%)
FFL 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
FNEL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.12%)
GGGL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
GGL 18.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.23%)
GTECH 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.67%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.54%)
KOSM 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.33%)
MLCF 32.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.47%)
PACE 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.31%)
PIBTL 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
PRL 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.67%)
PTC 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.74%)
TELE 14.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.75%)
TPL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.89%)
TPLP 30.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-3.21%)
TREET 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.86%)
TRG 78.00 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (4.8%)
UNITY 26.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.25%)
WAVES 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.42%)
WTL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.57%)
YOUW 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.31%)
BR100 4,509 Decreased By -42.1 (-0.92%)
BR30 16,736 Decreased By -56.4 (-0.34%)
KSE100 44,514 Decreased By -289.5 (-0.65%)
KSE30 17,361 Decreased By -103.9 (-0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,218
2224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,510,986
76524hr
Sindh
568,635
Punjab
501,758
Balochistan
35,352
Islamabad
134,442
KPK
216,273
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Four killed as air strikes pound Ukraine's Kharkiv

Reuters 02 Mar, 2022

LVIV: Four more people were killed and nine wounded as a barrage of Russian air and rocket strikes pounded the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Wednesday morning, the local emergency services and Mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

"Kharkiv is a Russian-speaking city. Every fourth person in Kharkiv has relatives in the Russian Federation. But the city's attitude to Russia today is completely different to what it ever was before," he said in an online video statement.

"We never expected this could happen: total destruction, annihilation, genocide against the Ukrainian people - this is unforgivable."

Russia Kharkiv Ukraine's Four killed as air strikes

Comments

1000 characters

Four killed as air strikes pound Ukraine's Kharkiv

Oil touches $113 as Russian supply concerns increase amid sanctions

Russia says its delegation is ready for new talks with Ukraine

Latest 'amnesty' scheme a good step: Younus Dagha

PM’s package financed through Rs50bn cut in PSDP

Russia aims to erase us, Ukraine's Zelenskiy says on day 7 of war

Australia's spin master Lyon relishes Babar Azam challenge

IMF will question PM’s relief package

Rs5 cut in power tariff: Implementation mechanism yet to be put into place

Sri Lanka runs out of fuel as dollar crisis worsens

Stocks of edible oil at all-time low

Read more stories