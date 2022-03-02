ANL 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.44%)
ASC 12.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
ASL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
AVN 101.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.88%)
BOP 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.87%)
CNERGY 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.35%)
FFL 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.98%)
FNEL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.12%)
GGGL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
GGL 19.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.9%)
GTECH 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
HUMNL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
KEL 3.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
KOSM 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.95%)
MLCF 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3%)
PACE 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.83%)
PIBTL 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.01%)
PRL 12.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.44%)
PTC 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.47%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
SNGP 33.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.51%)
TELE 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
TPL 13.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.98%)
TPLP 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.86%)
TREET 35.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.09%)
TRG 78.18 Increased By ▲ 3.75 (5.04%)
UNITY 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.89%)
WAVES 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.29%)
WTL 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.06%)
YOUW 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.58%)
BR100 4,516 Decreased By -35.4 (-0.78%)
BR30 16,730 Decreased By -62.1 (-0.37%)
KSE100 44,457 Decreased By -346.9 (-0.77%)
KSE30 17,358 Decreased By -106.7 (-0.61%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,218
2224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,510,986
76524hr
Sindh
568,635
Punjab
501,758
Balochistan
35,352
Islamabad
134,442
KPK
216,273
Business Recorder
Visa, Mastercard, Amex block Russian banks after sanctions

NEW YORK: US credit card giants Visa, Mastercard and American Express said they were blocking Russian banks from...
AFP 02 Mar, 2022

NEW YORK: US credit card giants Visa, Mastercard and American Express said they were blocking Russian banks from their payment networks following international sanctions in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"As a result of sanction orders, we have blocked multiple financial institutions from the Mastercard payment network," Mastercard Chief Executive Michael Miebach said in a statement released Monday night.

"We will continue to work with regulators in the days ahead to abide fully by our compliance obligations as they evolve."

Visa said on its website that it is "taking prompt action to ensure compliance with applicable sanctions, and is prepared to comply with additional sanctions that may be implemented."

While American Express said its business in Russia was "small," it stressed that "since the beginning of this crisis, we have been complying with US and international sanctions."

Amex CEO Stephen Squeri said that "has resulted in us halting relationships with impacted bank partners in Russia, and we will continue to comply with all relevant laws as the situation evolves."

The statements follow moves by western governments to sanction Russian banks and Russian nationals as the United States, the European Union and other powers seek to isolate the country and punish its economy.

The steps taken by the credit card firms prevent these entities and individuals from accessing their platforms.

Mastercard also said it is working to guard against cyberattacks, "the threat of which is heightened significantly in the present environment," Miebach said.

"American Express is taking all necessary steps to detect, prevent, and respond to any malicious activity through our layered defenses," said Squeri for his part.

Mastercard

