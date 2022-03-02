ANL 12.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.9%)
ASC 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.03%)
ASL 12.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.98%)
AVN 100.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.14%)
BOP 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.61%)
CNERGY 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.87%)
FFL 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.83%)
FNEL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.44%)
GGGL 12.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.59%)
GGL 18.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.54%)
GTECH 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.15%)
HUMNL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.81%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.62%)
KOSM 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.14%)
MLCF 32.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.78%)
PACE 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.7%)
PIBTL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.03%)
PRL 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.67%)
PTC 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.72%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.76%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.59%)
TELE 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.29%)
TPL 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.74%)
TPLP 30.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.46%)
TREET 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.13%)
TRG 72.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.93%)
UNITY 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.31%)
WAVES 14.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.69%)
WTL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.08%)
YOUW 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.15%)
BR100 4,492 Decreased By -58.6 (-1.29%)
BR30 16,353 Decreased By -439.7 (-2.62%)
KSE100 44,346 Decreased By -457.5 (-1.02%)
KSE30 17,284 Decreased By -180.6 (-1.03%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,218
2224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,510,986
76524hr
Sindh
568,635
Punjab
501,758
Balochistan
35,352
Islamabad
134,442
KPK
216,273
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

PM meets Chaudhry brothers

Recorder Report Updated 02 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday visited the residence of Chaudhry brothers in Lahore to discuss political issues and to inquire after the health of Ch Shujaat Hussain.

During the meeting, political issues and matters of mutual interest came under discussion. The premier prayed for good health of Shujaat Hussain. The meeting lasted for 30 minutes and Imran Khan sought continuation of support of PML-Q.

PML-N steps up efforts aimed at tabling no-trust motion against PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Federal Ministers Shafqat Mehmood, Hammad Azhar, Khusro Bakhtyar, Razaq Dawood and others were present.

The sources claimed that Shujaat requested the premier to provide relief to masses. On the other hand, the sources claimed that the PML-N had also invited Chaudhry brothers to PML-N Secretariat but awaiting confirmation from the latter. The sources added that this meeting has been delayed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Sardar Usman Buzdar Imran Khan PMLQ Ch Shujaat Hussain

Comments

1000 characters

PM meets Chaudhry brothers

PM’s package financed thru Rs50bn cut in PSDP

PM unveils industrial package

Stocks of edible oil at all-time low

Rs5 cut in power tariff: Implementation mechanism yet to be put into place

Oil climbs to over $108 on choked Russian supply as trade finance dries up

Mid-term review mechanism: Nepra approves some adjustments in KE tariff

Package for IT sector: govt envisages $1bn yearly inflows

PECA Ordinance: PM ‘misguided’, observes IHC

Any marriage under age of 18 declared illegal

Read more stories