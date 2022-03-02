PM meets Chaudhry brothers

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday visited the residence of Chaudhry brothers in Lahore to discuss political issues and to inquire after the health of Ch Shujaat Hussain.

During the meeting, political issues and matters of mutual interest came under discussion. The premier prayed for good health of Shujaat Hussain. The meeting lasted for 30 minutes and Imran Khan sought continuation of support of PML-Q.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Federal Ministers Shafqat Mehmood, Hammad Azhar, Khusro Bakhtyar, Razaq Dawood and others were present.

The sources claimed that Shujaat requested the premier to provide relief to masses. On the other hand, the sources claimed that the PML-N had also invited Chaudhry brothers to PML-N Secretariat but awaiting confirmation from the latter. The sources added that this meeting has been delayed.

