ANL 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (6.77%)
ASC 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.91%)
ASL 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
AVN 102.60 Increased By ▲ 6.84 (7.14%)
BOP 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.38%)
CNERGY 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.43%)
FFL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
FNEL 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.48%)
GGGL 12.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 19.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
GTECH 8.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.69%)
MLCF 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.19%)
PACE 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.13%)
PIBTL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.62%)
PRL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.99%)
PTC 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.41%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.28%)
SNGP 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.77%)
TELE 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.04%)
TPL 13.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.15%)
TPLP 31.79 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.25%)
TREET 36.30 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (4.91%)
TRG 74.43 Increased By ▲ 4.93 (7.09%)
UNITY 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.59%)
WAVES 14.86 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.92%)
WTL 1.96 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.52%)
YOUW 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.91%)
BR100 4,551 Increased By 38.7 (0.86%)
BR30 16,792 Increased By 440.5 (2.69%)
KSE100 44,804 Increased By 342.6 (0.77%)
KSE30 17,465 Increased By 151.8 (0.88%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,196
1824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,510,221
86124hr
Sindh
568,277
Punjab
501,544
Balochistan
35,345
Islamabad
134,404
KPK
216,174
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Fire-brigade dept: IHC asks MCI to explain why it has placed a ban on CBA union

Terence J Sigamony 02 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has sought comments from the Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI) for imposing a ban on CBA union in fire-brigade department.

A single bench of the IHC comprising Justice Babar Sattar heard the petition moved by CDA Mazdoor Union through its general secretary and challenged the impugned notification of the MCI, which bars political activity in the department.

The IHC bench issued the notices to the respondents and directed them to file a report and submit parawise comments within a period of two weeks. It added, “Meanwhile, the impugned notification dated 17.02.2022 will stay suspended till the next date of hearing.”

After issuing the aforementioned directions, the court deferred the hearing till March 21 for further proceedings. The petitioner adopted the stance in the petition that the administration had no authority to ban the union activities in the said department. It stated that the petitioners are aggrieved by notification dated 17.02.2022, pursuant to which Directorate of Emergency and Disaster Management, MCI, has been declared as essential service in exercise of powers under Section 3 of the Punjab Essential Services (Maintenance) Act, 1958, read together with provisions of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Local Government Ordinance, 2021.

The counsel for the petitioners stated that the ICT Local Government Ordinance, 2021, vests no power in the office of the Administrator of the MCI to declare any service as an essential service, and further that the Punjab Essential Services (Maintenance) Act, 1958, is not applicable to the ICT.

He contended that provisions of the Pakistan Essential Services (Maintenance) Act, 1952, are applicable pursuant to which the federal government is the competent authority to declare a service as an essential service.

Therefore, he added that consequently, the impugned notification is without jurisdiction. He further stated that the impugned notification bars political activity in breach of the constitutionally guaranteed right of association.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

IHC CBA Justice Babar Sattar MCI

Comments

Comments are closed.

Fire-brigade dept: IHC asks MCI to explain why it has placed a ban on CBA union

PM’s package financed thru Rs50bn cut in PSDP

PM unveils industrial package

UN vote on Ukraine war: European embassies try to exert pressure Pakistan

Russia warns Kyiv residents to flee

Feb CPI up 12.2pc YoY

Stocks of edible oil at all-time low

Rs5 cut in power tariff: Implementation mechanism yet to be put into place

PM meets Chaudhry brothers

PECA Ordinance: PM ‘misguided’, observes IHC

Any marriage under age of 18 declared illegal

Read more stories