Lesco ‘recovers’ Rs35m from ‘dead’ defaulters

LAHORE: The Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) has recovered Rs35 million from dead defaulters, said Chief Executive Officer Ch Muhammad Amin. Also, he said, the company has charged over 2 million units under detection bill by disconnecting supplies to those involved in power theft.

According to him, the company is fully geared up to ensure uninterrupted power supply to consumers during the upcoming holy month of Ramazan. He said the problem of overloading has been overcome on all the feeders besides providing spare transformers in all the circles.

