FUJ holds rally against PECA Ordinance

Press Release 02 Mar, 2022

FAISALABAD: On the call of PFUJ against the PECA Ordinance, Faisalabad Union of Journalists held a protest rally. A black flag was hoisted at the FUJ camp office and FUJ members wore black armbands. In addition, a protest was staged in District Council Chowk, led by FUJ President Hamid Yasin.

Demonstrators chanted slogans against the PECA Ordinance, the dictatorial attitude of the government, and the government’s measures against media. Addressing the protesters, FUJ President Hamid Yasin said that black laws would not be accepted under any circumstances.

If the government does not withdraw the PECA Ordinance, there will be protests at all levels, including sit-ins in front of Parliament. Nadeem Javed, Javed Siddiqui, Baba Najmi, Arif Ayaz and Asif Ghaffar also addressed on the occasion and all FUJ functionaries and members and senior journalists also participated in the protest rally and chanted slogans against PECA Ordinance.

