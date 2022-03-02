KARACHI: On Monday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 26.175 billion and the number of lots traded 18,656.

Major business was contributed by NSDQ 100 amounting to PKR 9.194 billion, followed by Gold (PKR 8.745 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.056 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.012 billion), DJ (PKR 1.922 billion), Copper (PKR 604.599 million), Platinum (PKR 499.135 million), Silver (PKR 439.885 million), SP 500 (PKR 388.002 million), Natural Gas (PKR 224.343 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 18.894 million). In Agricultural Commodities, 11 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 11.596 million were traded.

