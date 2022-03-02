Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on ...
02 Mar, 2022
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (March 1, 2022).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
373,344,801 206,075,832 12,367,214,900 6,477,878,913
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 888,221,641 (859,653,356) 28,568,285
Local Individuals 10,647,670,964 (9,772,240,088) 875,430,876
Local Corporates 4,611,148,890 (5,515,148,052) (903,999,161)
===============================================================================
