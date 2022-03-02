Markets
Board meetings in progress
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
02 Mar, 2022
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================
COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER REMARK
==========================================================================================
Frontier Ceramics 01.03.2022 02.30 Half Yearly Meeting
Limited Tuesday P.M. Accounts for in Progress
the period
ended Dec 31, 2021
Dandot Cement 01.03.2022 03.30 Half Yearly Meeting
Company Ltd. Tuesday P.M. Accounts for in Progress
the period
ended Dec 31, 2021
Dawood Hercules 01.03.2022 03.00 Annual Accounts Meeting
Limited Tuesday P.M. for the period in Progress
ended Dec 31, 2021
==========================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments
Comments are closed.