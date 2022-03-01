ANL 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (6.77%)
ASC 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.91%)
ASL 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
AVN 102.60 Increased By ▲ 6.84 (7.14%)
BOP 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.38%)
CNERGY 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.43%)
FFL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
FNEL 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.48%)
GGGL 12.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 19.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
GTECH 8.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.69%)
MLCF 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.19%)
PACE 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.13%)
PIBTL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.62%)
PRL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.99%)
PTC 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.41%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.28%)
SNGP 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.77%)
TELE 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.04%)
TPL 13.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.15%)
TPLP 31.79 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.25%)
TREET 36.30 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (4.91%)
TRG 74.43 Increased By ▲ 4.93 (7.09%)
UNITY 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.59%)
WAVES 14.86 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.92%)
WTL 1.96 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.52%)
YOUW 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.91%)
BR100 4,551 Increased By 38.7 (0.86%)
BR30 16,792 Increased By 440.5 (2.69%)
KSE100 44,804 Increased By 342.6 (0.77%)
KSE30 17,465 Increased By 151.8 (0.88%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,196
1824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,510,221
86124hr
Sindh
568,277
Punjab
501,544
Balochistan
35,345
Islamabad
134,404
KPK
216,174
Disney pausing film releases in Russia over Ukraine invasion

The Walt Disney Co said Monday it is pausing the release of theatrical films in Russia, including the upcoming Pixar...
Reuters 01 Mar, 2022

The Walt Disney Co said Monday it is pausing the release of theatrical films in Russia, including the upcoming Pixar Animation Studios release, "Turning Red," citing the "unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis."

Disney is believed to be the first major Hollywood studio to pause theatrical releases in Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

"We will make future business decisions based on the evolving situation" Disney said in a statement. "In the meantime, given the scale of the emerging refugee crisis, we are working with our NGO partners to provide urgent aid and other humanitarian assistance."

Over the weekend, the Ukrainian Film Academy created an online petition that called for an international boycott of Russian cinema and the Russian film industry following the invasion.

Russia is a significant market for Hollywood, accounting for $601 million in box office in 2021, or about 2.8% of worldwide ticket sales, which totaled $21.4 billion last year, according to Comscore.

Several major films are slated for global release, including Warner Bros' super hero film "The Batman," scheduled to open in Russia on March 3 as part of a worldwide roll-out.

Representatives for the unit of AT&T's WarnerMedia division did not respond to requests for comment. Paramount Pictures' "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" makes its global debut on April 8.

One Hollywood trade publication reported studio executives are wrestling with the Russia question, as the US and its European allies enact economic sanctions.

"If the US and its allies want to cut off Russia from the rest of the world, then how would we go ahead and release our movies there?" one studio executive told The Hollywood Reporter.

Russia Ukraine Walt Disney Co Hollywood

