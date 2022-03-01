ANL 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (6.77%)
ASC 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.91%)
ASL 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
AVN 102.60 Increased By ▲ 6.84 (7.14%)
BOP 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.38%)
CNERGY 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.43%)
FFL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
FNEL 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.48%)
GGGL 12.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 19.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
GTECH 8.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.69%)
MLCF 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.19%)
PACE 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.13%)
PIBTL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.62%)
PRL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.99%)
PTC 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.41%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.28%)
SNGP 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.77%)
TELE 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.04%)
TPL 13.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.15%)
TPLP 31.79 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.25%)
TREET 36.30 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (4.91%)
TRG 74.43 Increased By ▲ 4.93 (7.09%)
UNITY 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.59%)
WAVES 14.86 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.92%)
WTL 1.96 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.52%)
YOUW 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.91%)
BR100 4,551 Increased By 38.7 (0.86%)
BR30 16,792 Increased By 440.5 (2.69%)
KSE100 44,825 Increased By 363.7 (0.82%)
KSE30 17,468 Increased By 155.2 (0.9%)

coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,196
1824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,510,221
86124hr
Sindh
568,277
Punjab
501,544
Balochistan
35,345
Islamabad
134,404
KPK
216,174
FDA approves cancer therapy by J&J, partner Legend Biotech

The US health regulator has approved a therapy developed by Johnson & Johnson and its China-focused partner...
Reuters 01 Mar, 2022

The US health regulator has approved a therapy developed by Johnson & Johnson and its China-focused partner Legend Biotech Corp to treat a type of white blood cell cancer, the US healthcare company said on Monday.

The Food and Drug Administration's decision paves the way for Legend's first approved product in the United States, at a time when the regulator has stepped up its scrutiny of drug trials conducted in China. The Legend-J&J therapy was tested initially in China, and then in the United States and Japan.

"This is the first of many cell therapies we plan to bring to patients as we continue advancing our pipeline across disease states," said Ying Huang, Legend's chief executive officer and chief financial officer.

The treatment, Carvykti/Cilta-cel, belongs to a class of drugs known as CAR-T therapies, or chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies.

CAR-T drugs work by harvesting a patient's own disease-fighting T-cells, genetically engineering them to target specific proteins on cancer cells, and replacing them to seek out and attack cancer.

Legend and J&J will sell the drug in Greater China at 70-30 split in profit, and in all other countries in a 50-50 split in profit.

A decision on the CAR-T therapy was initially expected to come by the end of November after it was given priority review six months earlier, but this was extended by three months to allow sufficient time to review information submitted by J&J following an FDA request.

Legend, which initiated the development, signed an agreement with Janssen Biotech Inc, an arm of J&J, in 2017, to jointly develop and commercialize the drug, with Legend getting $350 million in upfront payment.

Besides the United States, Carvykti/Cilta-cel is also being reviewed by health authorities in Japan and Europe. A Marketing Authorisation Application (MAA) for the therapy in China is yet to be filed.

