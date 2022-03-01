ANL 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (5.22%)
ASC 12.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.51%)
ASL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.37%)
AVN 102.30 Increased By ▲ 6.54 (6.83%)
BOP 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
CNERGY 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.43%)
FFL 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
FNEL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
GGGL 12.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 19.49 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
GTECH 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.79%)
HUMNL 7.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
MLCF 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.93%)
PACE 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.13%)
PIBTL 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.06%)
PRL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.99%)
PTC 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.28%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
SNGP 34.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.88%)
TELE 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.46%)
TPL 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
TPLP 32.25 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (3.73%)
TREET 35.59 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.86%)
TRG 74.10 Increased By ▲ 4.60 (6.62%)
UNITY 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.65%)
WAVES 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.17%)
WTL 1.93 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.89%)
YOUW 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.81%)
BR100 4,546 Increased By 33.5 (0.74%)
BR30 16,746 Increased By 393.9 (2.41%)
KSE100 44,741 Increased By 279.7 (0.63%)
KSE30 17,450 Increased By 136.9 (0.79%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,196
1824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,510,221
86124hr
Sindh
568,277
Punjab
501,544
Balochistan
35,345
Islamabad
134,404
KPK
216,174
Brent oil may test support at $97.85

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may test a support at $97.85 per barrel, a break below which could cause a fall into...
Reuters 01 Mar, 2022

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may test a support at $97.85 per barrel, a break below which could cause a fall into $94.20-$95.90 range.

A gap forming on Monday was covered.

This common gap signals a consolidation phase. The consolidation consists of three waves, the current wave c could travel close to the bottom of the wave a around $95.90.

Due to the contract switch, a small gap forming on Tuesday.

This is a common gap as well, likely to be filled. Before testing the support at $97.85, oil may bounce moderately towards $101.10.

A further gain above this level is less likely.

A break above $101.10 could lead to a gain into $102.80-$105.37 range.

On the daily chart, a shooting star followed by two black candlesticks is a convincing bearish reversal pattern.

A five-wave cycle from $65.72 may have completed, or the uptrend from $69.28 has peaked if the current wave count proves to be incorrect.

In either case, a further drop is much expected.

Whether oil could resume its uptrend and climb towards $115.72 is subject to a further observation.

