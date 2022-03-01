ANL 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.69%)
ASC 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.45%)
ASL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
AVN 95.76 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (2.26%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.05%)
CNERGY 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.46%)
FFL 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.39%)
FNEL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.76%)
GGGL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.51%)
GGL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (7.81%)
GTECH 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (12.61%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.56%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
KOSM 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
MLCF 33.75 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.74%)
PACE 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.75%)
PIBTL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
PRL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.29%)
PTC 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.27%)
SNGP 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.8%)
TELE 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.63%)
TPL 13.93 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (7.98%)
TPLP 31.09 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (8.37%)
TREET 34.60 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (5.1%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.49%)
UNITY 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.01%)
WAVES 14.58 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.82%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.75%)
YOUW 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.6%)
BR100 4,512 Increased By 74.3 (1.67%)
BR30 16,352 Increased By 383.5 (2.4%)
KSE100 44,461 Increased By 476.8 (1.08%)
KSE30 17,313 Increased By 221.8 (1.3%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,178
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,509,360
85624hr
Sindh
567,761
Punjab
501,370
Balochistan
35,326
Islamabad
134,336
KPK
216,119
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PML-N terms PM’s speech ‘last-ditch attempt’

Recorder Report 01 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) secretary information Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday dubbed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s address to the nation as a “desperate, but a failed attempt to save his job” amid the “growing pressure of a no-confidence motion against him.”

“The prime minister’s announcement of reduction in petrol and electricity prices is a last ditch desperate, but a failed attempt to save his job,” the PML-N spokesperson said while reacting to Prime Minister Khan’s address to the nation, in which, he announced a relief in prices of petroleum products and the power tariff.

She said the PTI government increased electricity tariff by Rs15 per unit over the past three years and reduced it by Rs5 allegedly to befool the nation. Over the past three years, she added that the price of petrol increased up to Rs70, it will only be reduced by just Rs10 per liter as “eyewash”.

“The credit for this actually goes to the joint opposition because this decline is not due to the people’s sense of pain and problems, but due to the growing fear of a no-confidence motion. If this isn’t so, why did Imran Khan not reduce these prices when the people were pleading miserably and the PML-N was demanding reduction in petrol and electricity prices? Where did Imran’s hoopla about it being impossible go?” she asked.

She asked the prime minister about the state of the current account deficit today. At this rate, the current account deficit will reach an all-time high of $20 billion, which has never happened in the history of this country, she said. In terms of GDP, this current account deficit is the highest since Musharraf era, she added.

She alleged that the prime minister was “lying” to the nation by claiming that the PTI had collected Rs6,000 billion. She maintained that the PML-N had collected Rs4,000 billion in taxes during its tenure, “which was undisputed.”

She further stated that the tax revenue of the PML-N tenure is still higher than the ratio of GDP. “The PML-N left tax revenue at 11.2 percent with the inflation at an all-time low of 3.4 percent, while the “incompetent and corrupt” Imran could not even reach 11.2 percent to-date. Imran Khan is using PPP’s 1970 figures and PML-N’s 1990 figures to show that inflation is low,” she further maintained. “Today under Imran-led “mafia” PTI government, inflation is more than 20 percent,” she added.

She further stated that food inflation was two percent in the PML-N tenure, and now it is at an all-time high in the PTI tenure.

“Inflation in Pakistan is more than double that of India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka,” she said, while referring to international media reports, adding that Pakistan is the third-most expensive country in the world, followed by Argentina and Turkey.

“He [the PM] should reduce money laundering, reduce tax evasion, so that petrol becomes cheaper,” she suggested. She added that petrol was available in Pakistan at Rs82 per liter when it was $94 per barrel in the world market.

At that time, she added that Imran Khan was criticising the PML-N government.

“A few days ago, the price of petrol in the world market was $94 per barrel but was being sold at Rs160 per liter in the PTI era,” she added.

She further stated that the rupee has not gone up to Rs200 against the dollar, so petrol should be Rs130 per liter.

“In three years, on an average, Imran’s budget deficit is more than Rs3,400 billion every year. Under the PML-N, the annual budget deficit was less than Rs1,600 billion. In his speech, Imran Sahib told a “white lie” about the deficit during the PML-N era. Imran Sahib, who took 66 percent of the total debt in the history of Pakistan in just three years?” she asked.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

gdp PM Imran Khan PTI Government Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN)

Comments

Comments are closed.

PML-N terms PM’s speech ‘last-ditch attempt’

Putin lays out conditions as Russians shell Kharkiv

Tarin briefs UNDP team about economic challenges, reforms

‘Rs5 power tariff cut will be adjusted thru budgetary reallocation’

Reprising populist rhetoric, PM cuts rates of POL products, power

EEC mulling over plan: People in upper income basket may share subsidy burden

Digital payments maintain growth: PRISM posts 1.1m transactions in 1QFY22

Jul ’21-Feb ’22: Karachi LTO collects record revenue

PM, COAS discuss situation

Real estate, housing societies: FBR restrains PSDDs from issuing NOC

Cut in POL products’ prices: Govt to bear over Rs70bn monthly loss

Read more stories